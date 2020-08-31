Alabama launches Census Bowl to encourage participation

A state agency hopes a little competition – and up to $65,000 for public schools – will spur participation in the 2020 census among counties with the lowest self-response rates.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) and Alabama Counts! announced in a press release on Monday that it will launch the Alabama Census Bowl on Sept. 2 among 32 counties throughout Alabama with low self-response rates.
Locally, several Wiregrass counties will be involved in the census competition – Barbour, Henry, and Pike counties – and have a chance to win prize money.
Conducted in a March Madness-style bracket, the competition will last for four weeks, ending Sept. 30, the final day that households across the state and nation can participate in the 2020 Census. Winning counties can receive up to $65,000 to benefit their public school systems.
“We are close to the final buzzer on Census 2020, and the Alabama Census Bowl is an excellent way to drive our state’s self-response rate up – all while benefiting public schools,” said Kenneth Boswell, Alabama Counts! chairman and ADECA director.
The 32 counties chosen to participate were those with the lowest census self-response rates as of July 24.
Outside of the Wiregrass, counties selected include Baldwin, Bibb, Bullock, Butler, Cherokee, Choctaw, Conecuh, Coosa, Crenshaw, Clarke, Dallas, DeKalb, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Monroe, Perry, Randolph, Russell, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Walker, Washington, Wilcox, and Winston counties.
Counties will face-off in a weekly bracket with 16 counties in the East Bracket and 16 counties in the West Bracket. Only the counties with the biggest increase in self-response rates for that week will advance.
For example, Henry County will go up against Macon County in the first round to see which county gets more of its residents to fill out a census. The winner will go on to face either Lowndes or Conecuh County in the next round. Week one results will be announced Sept. 9.
Winning counties will receive monetary rewards based on final event standings.
Elite Eight runner-ups will receive $20,000 each, Final Four runner-ups will receive $30,000 each, second place will receive $45,000, and the overall Census Bowl Champion will receive a total of $65,000 to benefit its public school systems. Prizes will be awarded in October 2020.
Each participating county receives $1,500 to promote the competition.
“This is a unique way for counties to raise money for their schools, which can help with programs and projects benefitting deserving Alabama students,” Boswell said. “The grants can be used toward things like new technology, supplies or materials for classrooms.”
For more information and to view the official bracket, visit alabama2020census.com/census-bowl.
