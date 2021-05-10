Alabama to end $300 federal unemployment benefit boost in June

The Alabama Department of Labor has also reinstated a job search requirement for people claiming unemployment benefits.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We have more posted job ads now than we did in either February or March 2020,” Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said in a statement.

Those programs that will end effective June 19 include:

• Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), which provides for an additional $300 weekly payment to recipients of unemployment compensation,

• Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), which provides benefits for those who would not usually qualify, such as the self-employed, gig workers, and part-time workers,

• Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), which provides for an extension of benefits once regular benefits have been exhausted, and

• Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC), which provides an additional $100 benefit to certain people with mixed earnings.

Any weeks filed prior to and up to June 19 and are eligible under any of the federal program requirements will continue to be processed under these programs.

The extra payments were supposed to run until September of this year.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.