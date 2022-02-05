Alabama to launch new driver license system in April

MONTGOMERY – A new, modernized driver license system will soon replace the old system used in Alabama for nearly two decades, Gov. Kay Ivey announced on Friday.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver License System, simply known as LEADS, will completely revitalize the current system, providing significant improvements to both residents and personnel across the state.

“This new system will consolidate multiple legacy systems into one integrated, modern system to further protect our citizens’ data and enhance customer service,” Ivey said. “I am proud of ALEA’s dedication to complete this crucial and extensive task to positively impact all citizens.”

In order to install the new system and new hardware, driver license offices statewide must close beginning Monday, April 18, with plans to reopen Tuesday, April 26. In addition to the new hardware, tremendous amounts of data received since 1970 will be converted into LEADS.