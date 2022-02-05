Alabama to launch new driver license system in April

MONTGOMERY – A new, modernized driver license system will soon replace the old system used in Alabama for nearly two decades, Gov. Kay Ivey announced on Friday.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver License System, simply known as LEADS, will completely revitalize the current system, providing significant improvements to both residents and personnel across the state.
“This new system will consolidate multiple legacy systems into one integrated, modern system to further protect our citizens’ data and enhance customer service,” Ivey said. “I am proud of ALEA’s dedication to complete this crucial and extensive task to positively impact all citizens.”
In order to install the new system and new hardware, driver license offices statewide must close beginning Monday, April 18, with plans to reopen Tuesday, April 26. In addition to the new hardware, tremendous amounts of data received since 1970 will be converted into LEADS.
Once LEADS goes live, Alabama residents will have access to a variety of new options and such enhanced services as allowing individuals to pre-apply for the Alabama Driver License and enter all necessary information prior to visiting a local office, reducing wait times exponentially. Once LEADS goes live, ALEA will offer expanded online services to give users many abilities, including but not limited to:
• Update addresses
• Pay for and reinstate licenses
• Upload U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) medical cards
• View Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) Hazmat background checks
• Issue duplicate licenses to eligible foreign nationals
• Pre-apply for individuals who are requesting an Alabama License for the first time
“LEADS is a tangible example of ALEA’s continued focus on improving customer service, communication and technology to effectively achieve the agency’s mission of providing quality service for all,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said. We are excited to join Gov. Ivey in this announcement, and we would like to thank her and all members of the Legislature for continuously supporting our agency and providing us with the necessary resources to complete such a monumental and historic project for the state of Alabama.”
While offices will be closed temporarily to the public and online services will not be available during the transition period, ALEA examiners will continue to administer Class D and CDL Road Skills Tests. County offices will remain open but strictly for revenue and probate services.
“We want everyone to recognize that when LEADS makes its debut in spring of 2022, it will not only bring about changes to the division, but all county offices that issue driver licenses will be affected as well,” Director of ALEA’s Department of Public Safety Colonel Jimmy Helms said.
Jonathan Archer, chief of ALEA’s Driver License Division, said the division has been preparing the launch for several years.
“The agency and my team are absolutely devoted to ensuring all of our local and state partners are fully informed on the new system, as well as on the significant impacts the office closures will have on citizens statewide during the modernization and transition process,” Archer said. “Beyond upgrading the capabilities of our infrastructure with state-of-the-art technology, LEADS allows us to more efficiently serve and interact with our customers.
For further information on LEADS and project updates, please visit LEADS | Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (alea.gov).