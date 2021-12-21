Alabama Troopers kick off ‘12 Days of Safety’ campaign for 2021 holiday season

Additionally, during the official travel period, ALEA Troopers will conduct a variety of enforcement activities, including driver license and equipment check points, to curb such deadly behaviors as driving under the influence, driving while distracted, not buckling up, speeding and following too closely.

In addition, the agency is participating in the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, designed to curb alcohol- and drug-impaired driving. To kick off ALEA’s Twelve Days of Safety, the Agency offers the following safety tips to keep in mind:

1. Know before you go. Plan your route ahead of time and leave early to anticipate pit stops or traffic delays. Make sure your vehicle has been serviced and ready to hit the road.

2. Drive defensively, as holiday travel may present additional challenges.

3. Don’t drive while distracted. Do not allow such distractions as using your cell phone to text, email, or access social media take your focus off driving. Sending or reading a text takes your eyes off the road for at least five seconds. At 55 miles per hour, that is like driving the length of an entire football with your eyes closed. Safe driving requires your full attention.