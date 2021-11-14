Alabama's top doctors strongly endorsing COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5-11

Children ages 5-11 are eligible for vaccination with Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine available across the state and strongly endorsed by some of Alabama’s top pediatric doctors.
“This is a really exciting time,” Dr. David Kimberlin, co-director of the pediatric infectious diseases division at Children’s Hospital of Alabama, said in a recent livestreamed Facebook video. “This is something across the board that’s recommended. I hope that’s enough for parents. In reality, there will be a lot of people that have questions.”
Kimberlin joined Dr. Karen Landers, area health officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health with a background in pediatrics, on the conference call to answer questions about the vaccine for children ages 5-11 concerning its effectiveness, safety, and availability.
Not only did clinical studies show that the vaccine caused a similarly effective immune response in children compared to adults, they showed that children’s bodies responded better to the vaccine, resulting in lesser side effects.
While encouraging parents to vaccinate their children, Landers emphasized the data surrounding COVID-19 infections in younger populations.
“We don’t know how any individual child is going to respond to a COVID-19 infection,” she said. “We’ve had otherwise healthy children hospitalized with COVID-19.”
Though the morbidity rate is low in children, Landers said between 8-10% of infected children develop what physicians call long COVID-19, where someone exhibits symptoms of the virus for several weeks or months.
Additionally, many children who contract the virus develop Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C), a condition in which organs including the heart, lung, and kidneys become inflamed. The condition can appear in children who do experience traditional symptoms related to the virus.
“This is not a disease that we just want to take our chances with,” Landers said.
In the last four weeks, 8.1% of all COVID-19 cases have been in ages 5-11. At times during this past summer and fall, as many as 55 children were hospitalized at any given time. During that same time period, up to nine children were receiving ventilator support.
“Children can be efficient spreaders of SARS-CoV-2,” the ADPH said in a press release. “The more children and adults who are vaccinated against the virus, the better protection is for everyone, especially those at high risk of severe disease. In addition, it is important for children to stay healthy so they can remain in school.”
Kimberlin addressed concerns over myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, which has been detected in some patients after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
He said that data shows that myocarditis, or pericarditis, inflammation of the tissue around the heart, are incredibly rare events to occur after receiving a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“It’s very rare, and it’s typically mild and manageable,” Kimberlin said.
The condition is actually much more likely in people following a COVID-19 infection, he said, and cases are more severe on average.
Kimberlin and Landers added that people should always talk to their child’s doctor about the vaccine if they have any specific questions.
The vaccine for children is a smaller dose and is given in a two-dose series, three weeks apart. Currently, Pfizer is the only product that has current authorization for COVID-19 vaccine in this age group.
While Landers is frustrated with the initial 28,000 dose allotment that Alabama was given, she says the state is receiving more every day.
The vaccine is available in locations across the state, including community retail pharmacies and county health departments.
