Alabama's top doctors strongly endorsing COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5-11

Though the morbidity rate is low in children, Landers said between 8-10% of infected children develop what physicians call long COVID-19, where someone exhibits symptoms of the virus for several weeks or months.

Additionally, many children who contract the virus develop Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C), a condition in which organs including the heart, lung, and kidneys become inflamed. The condition can appear in children who do experience traditional symptoms related to the virus.

“This is not a disease that we just want to take our chances with,” Landers said.

In the last four weeks, 8.1% of all COVID-19 cases have been in ages 5-11. At times during this past summer and fall, as many as 55 children were hospitalized at any given time. During that same time period, up to nine children were receiving ventilator support.

“Children can be efficient spreaders of SARS-CoV-2,” the ADPH said in a press release. “The more children and adults who are vaccinated against the virus, the better protection is for everyone, especially those at high risk of severe disease. In addition, it is important for children to stay healthy so they can remain in school.”