Andrew Belle's new splash pad unveiled on hot day in Dothan

One of the hottest days of the year so far had several attendees wanting to jump in the water during a new splash pad unveiling at Andrew Belle Recreation Center.

Dothan representatives and members of the public came to the grand reopening to celebrate on Thursday. Many looked on with envy as a group of excited children at the center finally got the opportunity to splash in water on the upgraded turf and play with new equipment following the ribbon-cutting.

Before the new features were installed, the water play area was made of concrete, Alison Hall, Dothan Leisure Services director, said.

“It's not ideal because, I mean if the kid falls, concrete hurts, but also can get hot, and it will crack and it’s just not the best experience,” Hall said.

This past year, DLS decided to make changes. First, Dothan Utilities repaired the mechanical issues with the existing water features. Then, DLS aquatics manager Kelly Stakelum landed a national competitive grant from Life Floor to renovate the area.

“The great thing is that not only is this surface safer, but it's also UV resistant, and it's easy to clean,” Hall said. “It invites you to come play, and that's what we want; we want the neighborhood kids to come and play.”