Appraisal, survey work could soon start on county trail

The Houston County Commission will consider moving ahead with appraisal, survey, and environmental work for the first leg of a county walking and biking trail when the commission meets next week.

The commission will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Because Monday is a state and federal holiday, county offices will be closed.

Houston County plans to apply for a grant to help cover the cost of developing the trail. But first the commission has to do property appraisals as well as survey and environmental work to determine a final route. Kim Meeker, who retired from Dothan Leisure Services, is working as a consultant with the county on the project.

Plans for the trail will have it connecting to a trail being developed by the City of Dothan down U.S. Highway 84 East to the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine (ACOM). The idea is for this first leg of the county’s trail to meet up to the city’s trail at ACOM and then extend to Cowarts and eventually Ashford.

The long-term vision is to have a countywide system of trails.

Commissioner Doug Sinquefield, who represents the area where the first leg of the trail will be located, asked for a map of the trail’s route to eventually be posted on the county’s website.