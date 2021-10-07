Appraisal, survey work could soon start on county trail

The Houston County Commission will consider moving ahead with appraisal, survey, and environmental work for the first leg of a county walking and biking trail when the commission meets next week.
The commission will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Because Monday is a state and federal holiday, county offices will be closed.
Houston County plans to apply for a grant to help cover the cost of developing the trail. But first the commission has to do property appraisals as well as survey and environmental work to determine a final route. Kim Meeker, who retired from Dothan Leisure Services, is working as a consultant with the county on the project.
Plans for the trail will have it connecting to a trail being developed by the City of Dothan down U.S. Highway 84 East to the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine (ACOM). The idea is for this first leg of the county’s trail to meet up to the city’s trail at ACOM and then extend to Cowarts and eventually Ashford.
The long-term vision is to have a countywide system of trails.
Commissioner Doug Sinquefield, who represents the area where the first leg of the trail will be located, asked for a map of the trail’s route to eventually be posted on the county’s website.
Northstar Engineering will do the property surveys of 1.98 miles and environmental work. Eventually, public hearings will be held as part of the trail grant application.
Commissioner Brandon Shoupe said there are some misconceptions around the county about the trail, specifically that the county will use eminent domain to secure property. It will not, he said. Plus, he said, the trail will not happen quickly.
“Right now we have properties that get us from A to B,” Shoupe said. “That doesn’t mean we know exactly where this trail going right now.”
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.