Arts, connectivity, green space are focal points of reimagined downtown Dothan

A reimagined downtown Dothan is about connectivity and wide open spaces, the city manager said to an audience in the Civic Center arena as he presented the multi-phase City Center Block Project.

In the architectural concept first introduced to the public on Monday night, Dothan’s downtown municipal block anchored by the Dothan Civic Center and administrative offices would look brand new.

Wiregrass Arts and Innovation Center connected to a new, bigger entertainment arena would become the new epicenter for the block, taking over an updated and refurbished Civic Center building. The block would be split with a new road connecting Saint Andrews Street and Museum Avenue.

That road, City Manager Kevin Cowper said, will be used for vehicular access, but could be closed for events and outdoor festivals in lieu of closing Foster Street, a major traffic artery for downtown businesses.

A 300-spot parking deck would also be built along the new street, with a boutique hotel facing St. Andrews Street across from the Opera House, which is due to be renovated and get a major addition in the plan.

Downtown’s gateway coming from Highway 84 East is set to get a roundabout, connecting East Main Street, Museum Avenue, and Highway 52.

Dothan Utilities offices on St. Andrews Street next to the Opera House will get demolished to make space for the Porter Park Connection and Events Plaza, a green space area with an amphitheater.

The current Wiregrass Museum of Art is set to be repurposed for “flexible space.”

“Our community is growing, our economy is strong, our economy is growing and the time for transformational thinking to take Dothan to the next level is now,” Cowper said.

Ideas presented at the Dothan Civic Center on Monday evening are part of the “Transformation through the Arts” initiative spearheaded by the local nonprofit Wiregrass Foundation in collaboration with leaders from local art groups, education, business, government and tourism.

A culmination of years of intense planning and community involvement efforts, the concept presented on Monday combines the vision of city leaders with those of residents and prominent members of the business community.

The architectural concept is also closely tied to the 84 East Corridor Master Plan, which was commissioned by the City of Dothan in 2019, and the downtown overlay districts first announced by planning staff at the end of February.

Those plans include dozens of suggestions for how to shape and improve the downtown area, including new roads, a roundabout, parking decks, and apartments and townhouses – to name a few.

In a March meeting, city commissioners approved the hiring of an executive architect with RDG Planning & Design PC to oversee all of the projects for the City Center Block Project, as it is currently being called.

Assistant City Manager Randy Morris previously said each individual project will have its own local architect and engineer.

Those projects will likely get started within the year with an approximate five-to-eight-year timeline to accomplish items in the first phase.

It will take time and money – millions in grants and public dollars plus private investments could be spent over the years as projects are selected and built.

With the unprecedented amount of monies flowing from the federal government, two years of record-breaking local sales tax collections, and a financially strong municipal government, Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said it’s the right time for this scale of investment.

“I believe it is providential,” Saliba said during the presentation on Monday. “We are at a place to make big and bold decisions that can transform our community, but it’s going to take our whole community.”

More information about the project can be found at www.dothanscitycenter.org.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

