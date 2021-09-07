Beautification, technological investments, new fire stations in Dothan's budget

Dothan is investing in its appearance and technological advancements while accommodating for a growing population as evidenced in its upcoming budget.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Dothan City Commission authorized the two-year plan, jam-packed with potential major capital projects for 2022 and 2023 fiscal years.
Dothan leaders identified an $11 million investment to build two new fire stations and accompanying equipment to increase emergency response time for a growing population as identified in the 2020 census. The report showed Dothan’s population grew 8.5% since 2010.
Population and economic growth have resulted in more traffic on Dothan’s roads, particularly on the north and west sides of the city where more residential and commercial investment has taken place in the last decade.
As such, Dothan is planning to widen Flowers Chapel Road from West Main Street to Brannon Stand Road, a project budgeted at $7.75 million. Though the project is planned, it remains conditionally funded, meaning the city has not yet committed the monies to complete the project.
The Honeysuckle Corridor Project and the Highway 84 East Widening Project are also presently unfunded, though Dothan plans to apply to receive state funds for the latter. The city could take out a bond to fund the other road projects planned to begin in the next two years.
“The budget is a good budget for the city of Dothan and its citizens,” Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said following Tuesday’s meeting. “I think it's important for people to know that not everything that they asked for comes to the commission, that the city manager takes the time to make sure it aligns with our strategic plan as we have outlined it the first of the year.”
Government leaders will be starting out the budget year on a high note, as the city has made impressive gains in the last year in sales tax revenues, which make up most of the city’s total revenue.
City Manager Kevin Cowper noted technological investments were a major strategy prioritized in the biennial budget. Along with the implementing a new Enterprise Resource Planning software the city’s information technology department has already begun, the city’s budget includes money for a fiber optic crew that will help Dothan be better connected.
The three-person crew will be responsible for maintaining the city’s fiber optic network lines that serve current and future city facilities, improve the communication to traffic signals, as well as updating city parks with fiber infrastructure to facilitate future tournament qualifications requirements of streaming and Wi-Fi functionality.
In addition to invisible improvements, the budget also outlines some physical improvements to Dothan’s visage; for example, median and roadside upkeep along state highways.
“We've talked about maintaining the beauty of the city and the grass cutting on the Circle,” Cowper said. “Frankly, I've not been 100% happy with the way that looks and so in the budget, we've included funds to bring that right-of-way maintenance in-house in the city forces for now.”
There are also plans in the budget for streetscape and lighting improvements to downtown.
In keeping with his word, Cowper also noted the funding of a Neighborhood Initiative Partnership Grant Program that can assist with neighborhood associations with small improvements with entranceways, lighting, and landscaping. Personnel and equipment for a sidewalk crew is also being funded. This crew will be dedicated to replacing and repairing damaged sidewalks.
The new fiscal year will begin on Oct. 1.
During the meeting, Cowper introduced Mark Richardson, of the Environmental Services Division, as “Employee of the Month.”
In other business, the city commission:
- Approved applications for retail beer and retail table wine licenses (off-premises only) for Southern Traders stores 3105, 3107, 3108, 3115, 3116, 3139, and 3143 by Steven R. Hostetter.
- Rezoned property owned by Alfred Saliba Corporation, located at 4974 Fortner Street, from A-C (agricultural conservation) to R-3 (residential, single-family, high density) district.
- Entered into an agreement with the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce to attract and promote new industry.
- Tabled a motion to granting cash appropriations to various agencies for Fiscal Years 2022 and 2023 until Sept. 21.
- Agreed to provide funding for operating expenses to various agencies for Fiscal Years 2022 and 2023.
- Appropriated funds to the Dothan City Schools for Fiscal Years 2022 and 2023.
- Agreed to allocate the required 20% match of local funds for the Fiscal Year 2022 Unified Planning Work Program in an amount not to exceed $83,176.
- Entered into an agreement with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management to accept a 100% reimbursable grant in the amount of $98,560 to be used for the expansion and improvement of the city’s recycling program.
- Applied for and accepted grant funds from the State of Alabama Department of Education for the At-Risk After School Food Service Program for children, entered into an agreement with the United States Department of Agriculture for administration of the program, and entered into an agreement with Breakfast at Tammie’s in the amount of $263,117.40 for providing the food services.
- Accepted the proposal and service agreement of McGriff, Seibels and Williams, Inc. for Specific Stop Loss Reinsurance for the City of Dothan’s Health Insurance Plan, as quoted by Anthem Inc.
- Renewed the contract with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama to provide and administer a Health Care Plan for city employees for a one-year period beginning Oct. 1, 2021 through Sept. 30, 2022 and accepted proposed administrative fees.
- Accepted the proposal from McGriff, Seibels and Williams, Inc. for Flexible Spending Account administration as quoted by WEX Inc. for $3.50 per employee participant per month with administration and authorization agreements.
- Entered into an agreement with the United States Department of Justice, Drug Enforcement Administration for participation in the Dothan High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area. The grant will reimburse overtime expenses not to exceed 25% of a GS-12, Step 1 currently at $16,707.25 annually, and appropriated funds for said agreement.
- Entered into an agreement with the U.S. DOJ, DEA for participation in the Tactical Diversion Task Squad. The grant will reimburse overtime expenses not to exceed 25% of a GS-12, Step 1 currently at $16,707.25 annually, and appropriated funds for said agreement.
- Entered into an agreement with the DOJ, DEA for participation in the Dothan Post Montgomery Drug Task Force. The agreement will reimburse overtime expenses not to exceed 25% of a GS-12, Step 1 currently at $16,707.25 and $4,800 in vehicle gasoline allowance total $21,507.25, and appropriated funds for said agreement.
- Entered into an agreement with KultureCity to provide sensory inclusive needs training to police officers for a three-year period, at a total cost of $1,000 (Year 1 - $500, Year 2 - $250, Year 3 - $250).
- Entered into an agreement with the State of Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs to accept payments from ADECA for eligible households under the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, for the period of Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, 2022.
- Re-appointed Hayne Hollis as a member of the Dothan-Houston County Airport Authority.
- Accepted of a right-of-way deed from Dothan Real Estate, LLC for John D. Odom Road.
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.