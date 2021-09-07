Beautification, technological investments, new fire stations in Dothan's budget

“The budget is a good budget for the city of Dothan and its citizens,” Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said following Tuesday’s meeting. “I think it's important for people to know that not everything that they asked for comes to the commission, that the city manager takes the time to make sure it aligns with our strategic plan as we have outlined it the first of the year.”

Government leaders will be starting out the budget year on a high note, as the city has made impressive gains in the last year in sales tax revenues, which make up most of the city’s total revenue.

City Manager Kevin Cowper noted technological investments were a major strategy prioritized in the biennial budget. Along with the implementing a new Enterprise Resource Planning software the city’s information technology department has already begun, the city’s budget includes money for a fiber optic crew that will help Dothan be better connected.

The three-person crew will be responsible for maintaining the city’s fiber optic network lines that serve current and future city facilities, improve the communication to traffic signals, as well as updating city parks with fiber infrastructure to facilitate future tournament qualifications requirements of streaming and Wi-Fi functionality.