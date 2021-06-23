Beth Hemby withdraws from school board chairman race

Only one day after submitting qualifying papers, local interior designer Beth Hemby dropped out of the race for Dothan City School Board chairman.

In a Facebook post, she said she withdrew and is supporting candidate Scott Childers, a recently retired educator and homebuilder, who has similar goals and more time to devote to the position.

She also said she would like to form a group of concerned citizens to advocate for Dothan City Schools.

Childers' only competitor in the August election is local paint contractor Sam Tew. The winner of the race will replace Mike Schmitz, who is not running for a second term.

