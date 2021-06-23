Breaking new ground: Massive renovations to transform Dothan public housing complex

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Artist renderings of the completed project shows a modern color scheme intended to unify the complex, added coverings over staircases and doors, and trees and bushes to enliven the landscape.

Melinda Coats, vice president of Banyan Foundation, said there will also be a new splash pad, two playgrounds – one for younger children and another for older children, a gazebo and additional seating and grills for outdoor gatherings.

She also said the office and laundry area will be moved for more accessibility to residents.

Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said he’s excited about moving along with the first phase of construction and creating a neighborhood in which people can be proud to live.

After five years of planning and building a team to accomplish the mission, Samuel Crawford, DHA’s director, applauded the staff and board members who helped bring ideas to fruition, and Saliba for his vote of confidence.

“This is pretty phenomenal and it sets the stage for what we said we were going to do,” he said. “We’re going to first take care of our existing housing stock and improve it for the quality of life here and we’re going to use this as a catalyst to expand affordable housing in our community.”

Another aspect of the redevelopment is assisting existing residents with moving and providing summer feeding programs, and continued support to families after the project ends.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.