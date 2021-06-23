Breaking new ground: Massive renovations to transform Dothan public housing complex

“Transformation” was the buzz word of the day during a groundbreaking event at Dothan’s largest public housing complex formerly known as Johnson Homes.
Now called Capstone at Kinsey Cove, the new name and budding construction on the property signals change for the collection of old, unsightly units that haven’t seen significant modernization since the complex was originally built in 1970.
With an estimated $30 million investment from multiple federal, state, and local agencies, the developer for the project, Banyan Foundation, is hoping to make the 212 units feel homier.
“Affordable housing is there to get you on your feet,” Rob Coats, Banyan Foundation CEO, said. “And so to do that, our job is to give them a good, safe, healthy place to live. That’s what we’re doing.”
The developer specializes in working with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Alabama Housing Finance Authority and previously worked with Dothan and renovating the former Howell School building for apartment spaces for senior residents.
The project includes rehabilitating all of the units – inside and out – as well as landscaping, road and circulation improvements, and establishing recreation and leisure areas. Coats said the units would get new plumbing, flooring, and cameras connected to a security system.
Artist renderings of the completed project shows a modern color scheme intended to unify the complex, added coverings over staircases and doors, and trees and bushes to enliven the landscape.
Melinda Coats, vice president of Banyan Foundation, said there will also be a new splash pad, two playgrounds – one for younger children and another for older children, a gazebo and additional seating and grills for outdoor gatherings.
She also said the office and laundry area will be moved for more accessibility to residents.
Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said he’s excited about moving along with the first phase of construction and creating a neighborhood in which people can be proud to live.
After five years of planning and building a team to accomplish the mission, Samuel Crawford, DHA’s director, applauded the staff and board members who helped bring ideas to fruition, and Saliba for his vote of confidence.
“This is pretty phenomenal and it sets the stage for what we said we were going to do,” he said. “We’re going to first take care of our existing housing stock and improve it for the quality of life here and we’re going to use this as a catalyst to expand affordable housing in our community.”
Another aspect of the redevelopment is assisting existing residents with moving and providing summer feeding programs, and continued support to families after the project ends.
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.