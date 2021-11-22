Budget overages attributed to new sheriff building, other departmental purchases

In the last fiscal year, there were a few instances where Houston County departments spent beyond their budgets.

During Monday’s Houston County Commission meeting, Chief Administrative Officer Peter Covert said the instances of overspending were related to a building purchase as well as items actually covered by other funding sources.

When added with areas that came in under what was budgeted, the county’s general fund departmental expenditures for 2020-2021 were less than $2.1 million over budget. However, the total general fund expenses came in under budget by $120,956; and the county’s special fund accounts were $1.7 million under budget.

“It’s my opinion that your department managers and department heads have done an outstanding job in being good stewards of the citizens’ monies that have been entrusted to them to bring value services and benefits to the county,” Covert said.

The over- and under- spending report, required by law, was approved by county commissioners following Covert’s presentation.