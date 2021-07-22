Candidates seeking Dothan offices speak at forum

“We absolutely need more workforce development,” Hill said. “The whole purpose of education is to turn mirrors into windows, and I want to help do that.”

District 6 candidate Aurie Jenkins, said she is invested in the public system as PTO president at Kelly Springs Elementary School and five children in the school system. She said teachers are leaving the school system because they feel like their voices aren’t being heard.

“I spoke to many of them over the last few years about what changes that they want to come and I want to be able to get on the board and help those changes come, help the students voices be heard, help the parents' voices be heard, help the staff members' voices be heard and make Dothan City Schools even better so that more people want to come here and our town can continue to grow and flourish,” Jenkins said.

Not all candidates that will be on the ballot were present for Thursday’s candidate forum.

Saliba closed the meeting by reiterating the importance of the upcoming municipal election, saying the most important issue at hand is education and encouraging eligible voters to help guide Dothan’s fate by getting out to vote on August 3.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer

