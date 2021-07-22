Candidates seeking Dothan offices speak at forum

Many hopefuls seeking Dothan public offices briefly spoke about themselves and their platforms at a candidate forum on Thursday.
Attendees of the Houston County Republican Women’s meeting heard from contenders for mayor, city commission and school board seats. Each was given two minutes to tell potential voters why they should be elected to office.
Mayor
Mayor Mark Saliba, who is seeking a second term, noted the strong growth of Dothan’s economy over recent years alluding to several upcoming economic project announcements.
“I am fully vested and invested in the City of Dothan,” Saliba said. “I get up every morning and I work for Dothan first and foremost. It is my No. 1 job. I want to be your mayor again.”
Political newcomer Sidney Miller Jr., lead pastor at New Freedom Church in Webb, said Dothan could be doing better.
“We’ve got cities growing exponentially beyond us and we should have been far beyond because we’ve got to believe in our people,” Miller said.
Commission
Khashia Mathis, contender to represent District 1, said she is drawn to politics because diversity is needed.
“My platform is simple and that’s to be an advocate bridging the gap between access and knowledge,” Mathis said.
Incumbent for the seat, Kevin Dorsey, said he has a record of proven leadership as a commissioner and has advocated for and been a part of several projects in the city, including the Howell School renovations and Andrew Belle Recreation Center improvements.
“You never know when someone's going to call you, so you have to always be ready for that reason,” he said. “That's why I give everyone my number because I'm always ready.”
District 2 candidate Phillipe Kirksey, a school resource officer, said he wants to start a Future First Responders program in Dothan utilizing the Wiregrass Public Safety Center if elected.
“You learn through service,” Kirksey said. “You must be a good servant before you can be a great leader.”
Bradley Bedwell, a public accountant running for District 3, said the commission needs more qualified candidates to help solve Dothan’s problems and provide good customer service.
“We're going to lose these older neighborhoods if we don't start out putting our good residents first before these out-of-town slum lords,” he said. “We have good senior citizen residents that are going to move just because they're bored and they're lonely. We got to get them a senior citizen center on that south side where they can interact.”
Incumbent Albert Kirkland, who has held the District 3 position for 10 years, said the city’s economy is growing and progress has been made since he took office.
“One of the reasons it is growing is because of what the team (city commission) has done and I'm a small part of that,” Kirkland told potential voters.
District 4 candidate Angela Godfrey said she would like to bring more programs to Dothan’s youth and elderly population.
“It's not about just being in a chair,” Godfrey said. “But what it's about is being able to make a change, and to show that change.”
Incumbent John Ferguson said he loves his job and feels he has been an effective city commissioner due in part to his relationship with other commissioners, the mayor, and city department heads.
“If I get reelected, my foot's going to stay on the gas,” Ferguson said. “We're going to continue doing what we're doing the last eight years and that's be winners. We all have been winners. The city is a winner.”
Anita Dawkins-Weatherington, a Realtor and broker running for District 5, was represented by Max Griffin.
Griffin said Dawkins-Weatherington’s history in community service and involvement with charitable organizations makes her worthy of people’s votes.
District 5 contender Gantt Pierce, a planning commission member and lawyer, urged voters to educate themselves ahead of their decision in the August 3 election.
“The real safeguard of democracy is education,” Pierce said. “I want to be part of taking us forward.”
School board
Chairman candidate Scott Childers, retired educator, said the school system needs to get back into the mindset of winning rather than complacency.
“We need the community and the school system, all participants got to come together,” Childers said. “I just look forward to being a part of that, but we're going to have success or I'm not going to be part of it.”
Shaun Cunningham, a candidate to represent District 1, said his slogan is “New vision. New direction.”
“I know what it’s like to be a parent and not feel like you have a voice,” Cunningham said. “I want to get into schools and help these kids on their path because the children now are our future. If we don't train them right, we're headed down the wrong path.”
District 2 candidate Donald Hogans, a military veteran, says his platform is focused leadership.
“Opportunity is great, but you need more than opportunity. You need access to the opportunity,” Hogans said. “I want to make sure that that happens for all our students.”
Melanie Hill, an ex-school board member seeking to represent District 3, says she wants to see the school system continue to develop to meet industry needs.
“We absolutely need more workforce development,” Hill said. “The whole purpose of education is to turn mirrors into windows, and I want to help do that.”
District 6 candidate Aurie Jenkins, said she is invested in the public system as PTO president at Kelly Springs Elementary School and five children in the school system. She said teachers are leaving the school system because they feel like their voices aren’t being heard.
“I spoke to many of them over the last few years about what changes that they want to come and I want to be able to get on the board and help those changes come, help the students voices be heard, help the parents' voices be heard, help the staff members' voices be heard and make Dothan City Schools even better so that more people want to come here and our town can continue to grow and flourish,” Jenkins said.
Not all candidates that will be on the ballot were present for Thursday’s candidate forum.
Saliba closed the meeting by reiterating the importance of the upcoming municipal election, saying the most important issue at hand is education and encouraging eligible voters to help guide Dothan’s fate by getting out to vote on August 3.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.