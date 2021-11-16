CARES Act dollars disbursed to several Dothan organizations

• Entered into an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice to allow the city to participate in the Federal Equitable Sharing Program for use of federally forfeited cash, property, proceeds, or interest.

• Entered into an agreement with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for participation in the Gulf Coast High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force. The HIDTA grant reimburses overtime expenses not to exceed $18,649 and $8,400 in vehicle allowance, totaling $27,049 annually.

• Entered into an agreement with the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind to provide interpreter services for a one-year period at a cost of $55 per hour.

• Entered into an agreement with David Jones, Shaun McGhee, and Kathleen Nemish, to serve as public defender for the City of Dothan at an annual salary of $30,000.

• Re-appointed Tim Chase as the City of Dothan representative on the Houston County Department of Human Resources Board.

• Re-appointed Bobby Hewes, Tony Donelson, Kyle Cook, Jason Cosby, Christopher Jones, Tom Ziegenfelder, and Larry Patrick as members of the Recreation Board.

• Approved payment of invoices for the month of October 2021 in the amount of $14,503,710.

