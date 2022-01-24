Chamber reports good year in update to county commission

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

One workforce snag is finding enough candidates to fill available jobs. Carr said when she prepared notes for her presentation last week, there were a little over 3,000 jobs listed on the Alabama Works website but only 1,600 candidates with active resumes. Whether people stay out of the workforce due to child care, lack of skills, or caring for an elderly relative, Carr said Alabama Works and local chambers are working to address the roadblocks keeping some people out of the workforce.

“We’ve got to figure out where the people are,” Carr said. “Where can we find individuals to get back into the workforce?”

Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce President Matt Parker said the Dothan metropolitan area added 2,000 jobs over the past year compared to the previous year.

“Five hundred of those jobs were manufacturing,” Parker said. “And then we saw a big, big boost with our leisure and hospitality industry.”

Wages are going up based on projections, Parker said, and sales tax revenues continue to be up for Dothan and Houston County.