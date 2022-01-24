Chamber reports good year in update to Houston County Commission

The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce has set a few priorities for 2022.
Those priorities are to identify 100 to 200 acres of property for future industrial recruitment, plan for a new 100,000-square-foot speculative building at Sam Houston Industrial Park, and redevelop and revitalize key corridors for retail and commercial development.
Representatives from the Chamber of Commerce and Southeast Alabama Works appeared before the Houston County Commission Monday for the chamber’s annual update.
Dean Mitchell, executive director of the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, said 2021 was a great year based on the numbers. The chamber, which marks 103 years this April, hopes to reach its goal of 1,200 members this year.
“Obviously, when you’re a membership-based organization, membership growth is essential,” Mitchell said.
Along with partnerships with local governments, the chamber also continues to partner with local businesses and schools on workforce development and campaigns to promote local businesses, Mitchell said.
For Houston County, the available labor force is around 46,500 with around 45,000 actually employed and about 1,500 unemployed, according to Ann Carr, executive director of Southeast Alabama Works. That puts the county’s 3.2% unemployment rate close to the state average and where it was prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The labor force includes anyone age 16 and up who is able to work.
One workforce snag is finding enough candidates to fill available jobs. Carr said when she prepared notes for her presentation last week, there were a little over 3,000 jobs listed on the Alabama Works website but only 1,600 candidates with active resumes. Whether people stay out of the workforce due to child care, lack of skills, or caring for an elderly relative, Carr said Alabama Works and local chambers are working to address the roadblocks keeping some people out of the workforce.
“We’ve got to figure out where the people are,” Carr said. “Where can we find individuals to get back into the workforce?”
Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce President Matt Parker said the Dothan metropolitan area added 2,000 jobs over the past year compared to the previous year.
“Five hundred of those jobs were manufacturing,” Parker said. “And then we saw a big, big boost with our leisure and hospitality industry.”
Wages are going up based on projections, Parker said, and sales tax revenues continue to be up for Dothan and Houston County.
There are industrial projects in process as well as potential projects. At least 10 retail and commercial projects are either active projects or considered prospective, according to Parker.
One challenge the area does face is space for industrial development and the necessary infrastructure for such growth. That’s where identifying land and the large spec building come into play, Parker said. A site for such a building is a 20-acre lot within the Sam Houston Industrial Park.
“We don’t have a building on the market that’s available over 100,000 square feet right now,” he said.
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963.