Chesteen announces re-election to State Senate

Alabama District 29 Sen. Donnie Chesteen (R-Geneva) has officially announced his re-election bid for the state Senate.

Chesteen, an educator and coach, will be unopposed in the Republican primary on May 24 but faces Democrat opposition on the November general election ballot as he seeks a second term in the upper chamber.

“Serving this district in the Alabama State Senate has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Chesteen said. “I am proud of the work we have done to improve District 29 and the state as a whole but I believe we have much more to do in order to reach our full potential.”

During Chesteen’s time in the state Senate and two previous terms in the state House of Representatives, he has taken pride in shepherding workforce development and educational programs, like G-Tech. The program provides vocational and job skills training programs for students who do not plan on pursuing a four-year college degree path.

“G-Tech is critically important because more than half of the students who graduate from high school in Geneva County never attend college. That is what makes this program so important to our entire community,” Chesteen said. “Now, all three of our county’s high schools and Geneva City Schools can offer these students a real opportunity to learn a useful skill or trade that leads to a marketable degree.”

His work on ensuring that all students have the resources they need to pursue their chosen career paths is ongoing. He is currently working on a new workforce innovation center at Wallace Community College that will bring resources to students across District 29.

Ensuring that every Alabamian has access to affordable high-speed internet access has been a priority for Chesteen. In the last four years alone, broadband internet services have been added for 3,377 households in his district

He is the architect of Alabama’s Broadband Accessibility Act and continues to work through the Alabama Digital Expansion Authority to bring high-speed internet access to unserved homes in the district and across Alabama.

“Broadband access is critically important and I will not stop until every home in my district has access to high-speed internet,” he explained. “Broadband should be in every home just like electricity should be in every home and I am committed to making that a reality. It is as much of an essential service to homes and businesses as power.”

In terms of infrastructure improvements, Chesteen’s focus on road and bridge improvement has led to the first major highway project in Geneva County in more than a half-century.

“We are so excited that construction will begin in fall of this year to four-lane Highway 52 from Hartford to Malvern,” Chesteen noted. “The infrastructure and economic impact of this infrastructure project will lead to incredible things for the entire area.”

The Highway 52 infrastructure project is in addition to more than 100 miles of county road resurfacing across his district and has resulted in an investment of more than $30 million in road and bridge improvements, including upgrades to Hwy 84 and East Main Street in Houston County.

Chesteen’s bid for re-election has already garnered a great deal of support with endorsements coming in from the Alabama Farmers Federation and the Alabama Forestry Association.

He and his wife Stephanie attend the First Baptist Church of Geneva, where he serves as a deacon. They have two adult children, Christopher (Casey) and Roxanna, and three grandchildren: Jaxon, Grayce, and Madison.

Chesteen will face Democratic challenger Nathan Mathis, a farmer and former state lawmaker from Wicksburg, on the General Election ballot on Nov. 8. Senate District 29 includes Dale, Geneva, and Houston counties.

