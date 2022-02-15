City amends traffic ordinance to allow more flexibility in handling speed complaints

It will soon be easier for residents to petition the city for traffic calming measures in Dothan neighborhoods when they feel like vehicles are speeding too often in the area.
City commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to amend an existing traffic ordinance to lower a couple of barriers in order to petition the city for help as well as allows for greater flexibility in addressing speed complaints.
Prior to the amendment, the City of Dothan's Traffic Engineering Division would not consider a traffic calming measure, like street narrowing or speed bumps, if a road had an average traffic volume of more than 1,500 vehicles a day. The revised ordinance has upped the limit to 2,000 vehicles per day.
Also previously, 85% of vehicles traveling on a street had to be observed going 8 mph or more over the speed limit for residents to be allowed to petition the City of Dothan for a traffic calming measure. That threshold has been lowered to 6 mph.
If over 85% of vehicles traveling on a road are observed going between 6 and 10 mph over the posted speed limit, property owners can petition the city to install chokers -- devices that narrow the road to discourage speeding.
On roads where vehicles are regularly traveling at speeds more than 10 mph over the posted speed limits, residents can petition the city to install a speed hump or combination of other measures, including chokers and traffic circles.
Traffic circles are small islands in the center of intersections that can be landscaped to be aesthetically pleasing.
In affected areas that warrant a traffic calming measures, a positive petition must be obtained by 66% or more of property owners with one signature allowed per property. In neighborhoods that don't meet the requirements, 75% of more of property owners must be in favor of requesting the city commission's consideration.
City Manager Kevin Cowper said the additional guidance gives residents an another avenue to petition the city to get involved and gives the commission the ability to consider the unique factors of certain areas where speeding may be a problem.
Also during Tuesday's meeting, Cowper awarded Kelly Stakelum, assistant director of Dothan Leisure Services, with "Employee of the Month."
In other business, city commissioners:
- Rezoned property owned by RJSW, LLC, located in the 600 Block of Taylor Road, from R-1 (residential single-family, low density) District to R-A (residential multi-family, high density) District.
- Applied for and accepted grant funding in an amount up to $20,000 from the State of Alabama Historical Commission for the purpose of updating existing design guidelines and agreeing to provide matching funds in an amount up to $8,000.
- Approved final quantities with Lewis, Inc. for the addition of a right turn lane on Westgate Parkway, which results in a cost increase of $731.60, making the final adjusted contract price $312,697.56.
- Tabled the proposal from Camel Consulting, LLC for a market research study at a cost not to exceed $13,500 to determine the feasibility for a new YMCA in Dothan.
- Modified the contract with Wyatt Sasser Construction for the Water World Renovations Phase II Project to include change orders resulting in a cost increase of $66,835 for a total amended contract amount of $2,626,835.
- Accepted a grant award from the Summer 2022 Youth Ambassador Program’s No Kid Hungry Campaign in the amount of $6,600 to assist with expenses related to the food services program, and appropriated funds for said grant.
- Entered into an agreement with the United States Department of Justice to accept funding in an amount not to exceed $20,264.25 for reimbursement of overtime expenses for officers working Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force cases.
- Approved payment of invoices for the month of January 2022 in the amount of $13,633,759.97.
