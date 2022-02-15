City amends traffic ordinance to allow more flexibility in handling speed complaints

It will soon be easier for residents to petition the city for traffic calming measures in Dothan neighborhoods when they feel like vehicles are speeding too often in the area.

City commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to amend an existing traffic ordinance to lower a couple of barriers in order to petition the city for help as well as allows for greater flexibility in addressing speed complaints.

Prior to the amendment, the City of Dothan's Traffic Engineering Division would not consider a traffic calming measure, like street narrowing or speed bumps, if a road had an average traffic volume of more than 1,500 vehicles a day. The revised ordinance has upped the limit to 2,000 vehicles per day.

Also previously, 85% of vehicles traveling on a street had to be observed going 8 mph or more over the speed limit for residents to be allowed to petition the City of Dothan for a traffic calming measure. That threshold has been lowered to 6 mph.

If over 85% of vehicles traveling on a road are observed going between 6 and 10 mph over the posted speed limit, property owners can petition the city to install chokers -- devices that narrow the road to discourage speeding.