City gives Montana Street school to Housing Authority

The Dothan Housing Authority will take over the former Montana Street Magnet School.

During their Tuesday meeting, Dothan city commissioners unanimously voted to turn the property over to the Housing Authority, which plans to use the building for office spaces and eventually as a site to provide resources for the community.

“I’m very excited to see the use of it and what they have in store for it,” District 2 Commissioner Kevin Dorsey said.

The Montana Street school was closed prior to the 2019-2020 school year after Dothan City Schools reorganized the system and consolidated schools. The school system closed three elementary schools as well as its Dusy Street central office location, which is now at the former Honeysuckle Middle School.

The City of Dothan owns the school building.

During the commission’s Aug. 4 meeting, Dothan Housing Authority Director Sam Crawford told commissioners he is excited about the potential of the building and what it could mean for the surrounding community, which includes the Baptist Bottom neighborhood city officials are targeting for revitalization.