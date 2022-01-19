City of Dothan close to formal offer on Farm Center property

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Located on nearly 40 acres at the corner of Ross Clark Circle and Cottonwood Road, the Houston County Farm Center has been for sale since 2020, although many residents were unaware that the facility was on the market. The county was asking $2.5 million for the property, which does not include the current locations of the Houston County Health Department and the Department of Human Resources.

For years, the curved farm center arena has been used to store Homeland Security equipment because commissioners say it needs millions of dollars’ worth of repairs to make it safe for events or other uses.

City leaders did not give any indication on their intention with the property if their offer were to be accepted.

Cowper said the matter would only come before the city commission again if officials find significant changes in the boundaries or value of the property after doing their homework.

“That will become clearer next week,” Cowper said.

Culver said he wouldn’t have a comment until he has seen a contract from the city to purchase the property.

The city’s proposal would have to be approved by the majority of county commissioners to complete the sale.

