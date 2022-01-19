City of Dothan close to formal offer on Farm Center property

City of Dothan leaders are close to finalizing an offer for the Houston County Farm Center property.
Dothan commissioners approved a motion to extend an offer to buy the Farm Center for $2.5 million at the end of December shortly after learning about an offer from Brightwork Real Estate Acquisitions of Florida to buy it at the same price.
Shortly before the announcement, county and city leaders also learned the City of Dothan has a 16.8% interest in the property – a deal from the original purchase in which the city helped purchase the property in the 1950s.
A day after commissioners and city officials held an executive session to discuss a “real estate matter,” City Manager Kevin Cowper said Dothan was making good progress on finalizing an offer to present to the Houston County Commission.
On Wednesday, he said that he plans to meet with Houston County Commission Chairman Mark Culver about the matter and should be able to finalize the offer in one to two weeks.
The county originally sought a quitclaim deed from the city in order the sell the property to the Florida firm. Otherwise, the city would have to become party to the offer. Due to public pressure, the county extended time to consider other purchase offers, giving enough time for Dothan to extend an offer.
Located on nearly 40 acres at the corner of Ross Clark Circle and Cottonwood Road, the Houston County Farm Center has been for sale since 2020, although many residents were unaware that the facility was on the market. The county was asking $2.5 million for the property, which does not include the current locations of the Houston County Health Department and the Department of Human Resources.
For years, the curved farm center arena has been used to store Homeland Security equipment because commissioners say it needs millions of dollars’ worth of repairs to make it safe for events or other uses.
City leaders did not give any indication on their intention with the property if their offer were to be accepted.
Cowper said the matter would only come before the city commission again if officials find significant changes in the boundaries or value of the property after doing their homework.
“That will become clearer next week,” Cowper said.
Culver said he wouldn’t have a comment until he has seen a contract from the city to purchase the property.
The city’s proposal would have to be approved by the majority of county commissioners to complete the sale.
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.