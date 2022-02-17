City of Dothan seeking public input on federal community development funds

The City of Dothan is seeking public input for how to spend federal relief funds to help low and moderate-income residents.

City staff from the Department of Planning and Development and members of the Community Development Advisory Committee and Dothan Housing Authority are beginning to create the annual action plan for the next fiscal year.

The annual budget dictates the use of Community Development Block Grant funds that Dothan receives each year from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Members from city departments and appointed officials will be at public meetings to talk with residents about their input on how to spend community development funds beginning next week.

Neighborhood meetings will be held at the following dates, times, and locations:

Tuesday, 6-7 p.m., Doug Tew Recreation Center

Wednesday, 6-7 p.m., Wiregrass Recreation Center

Thursday, 6-7 p.m., Andrew Belle Community Center

Friday, noon-1 p.m., Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center

Citizens who can’t attend the meeting can send ideas and comments to Kelly H. Mierkowsi, CDBG program administrator with the City of Dothan, at kmierkowsk@dothan.org. For more information, residents can call (334)-615-4417.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.