City seeks county help in Moody project

Plans for the Moody Building in downtown Dothan include affordable apartments designed for older adults with a special focus on veterans.
Dothan City Manager Kevin Cowper discussed details with members of the Houston County Commission during the commission’s Thursday administrative meeting. Monday, county commissioners will vote on Cowper’s request for the county to demolish two commercial buildings adjacent to the former hospital.
“This project is envisioned to be the same type of project as the Howell School,” Cowper said. “We’ll preserve the historic Moody Hospital structure; we’ll construct a second building on the property. There will be a total of, I believe, 58 apartment units for senior housing and will be specifically targeted for veterans to occupy.”
Along with senior apartments, the Moody project also involves building a new complex for local veteran services, creating a one-stop-shop for veterans. It would include the Veterans Affairs office currently housed on the grounds of the Houston County Farm Center.
The plan to redevelop the Moody Building is a larger $20 million project that will encompass an entire block around the former hospital. The developer, the Banyan Foundation, is the same group behind the redevelopment of the old Howell School property, which is now senior living apartments, as well as the redevelopment of the former Johnson Homes public housing complex.
Dr. Earle Farley Moody opened Moody Hospital at the North Alice Street site in 1919. The hospital closed in 1965, and the building was later used as offices. The Moody Building has been vacant for more than two decades.
The Dothan City Commission appropriated $1.64 million to the Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority to buy properties for the Moody project, which is also bordered by West Adams, North Bell, and West Burdeshaw streets. Demolition of some of the houses on Bell Street has already occurred.
Cowper said the developer is working to secure tax credits for redeveloping the property. The DDRA will eventually sell the property back to the developer and recoup the city’s cost of purchasing the properties. The city also plans to dedicate Community Development Block Grant funds and will end up with about a $900,000 investment, the city manager said.
In looking to save money, the city is turning to Houston County to handle the demolition of the commercial buildings. Cowper said the county’s Road and Bridge Department has equipment better suited for the demolition of those buildings.
Houston County Commissioners seemed supportive of the overall project as well as the county’s participation.
“Obviously, budgets are tight here, and we’re trying to save money anywhere we can,” Cowper said. “This would help us save some money and deliver this much-needed product to our community.”
Other projects on St. Andrews Street and an old motel on Oates Street will provide market-rate housing for downtown, Cowper said. Like the Howell School project, the Moody project will provide more affordable housing downtown while also furthering the city’s overall neighborhood redevelopment goals, he said.
“If you’re going to redevelop your neighborhoods, keep your neighborhoods strong, you’ve got to seed in some strength and bring some people back into those neighborhoods, establish higher property values and have people reinvest in those neighborhoods,” Cowper said. “So, this is an important anchor project for that side of town.”
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963.