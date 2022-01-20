City seeks county help in Moody project

Dr. Earle Farley Moody opened Moody Hospital at the North Alice Street site in 1919. The hospital closed in 1965, and the building was later used as offices. The Moody Building has been vacant for more than two decades.

The Dothan City Commission appropriated $1.64 million to the Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority to buy properties for the Moody project, which is also bordered by West Adams, North Bell, and West Burdeshaw streets. Demolition of some of the houses on Bell Street has already occurred.

Cowper said the developer is working to secure tax credits for redeveloping the property. The DDRA will eventually sell the property back to the developer and recoup the city’s cost of purchasing the properties. The city also plans to dedicate Community Development Block Grant funds and will end up with about a $900,000 investment, the city manager said.

In looking to save money, the city is turning to Houston County to handle the demolition of the commercial buildings. Cowper said the county’s Road and Bridge Department has equipment better suited for the demolition of those buildings.

Houston County Commissioners seemed supportive of the overall project as well as the county’s participation.