Clouse eyes House speaker seat as state prison decision looms

After working alongside four different House speakers and five governors, longtime Ozark State Rep. Steve Clouse believes he is ready to be Alabama’s next speaker of the House of Representatives.
Clouse, a 27-year statehouse veteran, decided to seek the position after a fellow Tuscaloosa lawmaker stepped away from his bid to fill the top, and perhaps most influential, position in the state legislature’s lower chamber and succeed retiring speaker Mac McCutcheon.
“I’ve worked with four different speakers, five governors. I’ve got a real diverse experience working with different leadership styles,” Clouse, the 9-year chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, said on Friday. “I think I can use my own leadership style in running the House and run it in an effective and organized fashion.”
Initially, Clouse’s colleague Bill Poole (R-Tuscaloosa), chair of the House Ways and Means Education committee, announced his bid for the seat but backed out about a week later, clearing the way for Clouse.
Clouse looks at the speaker’s role as that of a manager of an organization or business: you make sure the House chamber runs smoothly.
“I’m very prompt and organized and like to run on time. I think that’s very important,” Clouse said. “When crises erupt, and they do from time-to-time, that you’re ready to take on those issues at a moment’s notice.”
To be successful in the role, he believes it’s important to continue thinking like a representative – only being a speaker means answering to other members as well.
“The main thing for any legislator is being responsive to constituents,” Clouse said. “I always respond to a request whether I can help deliver on it or not. The same thing applies to leading the House to be able to help other members help their constituents in their districts. And if they’re effective, the whole body is effective.”
As Alabama’s economy remains in good standing, Clouse said it is important to remain focused on state budgets – the Education Trust Fund and the general fund – as the state’s financial situation “could change on a dime” due to spending or a downturn in the economy.
One of the top state’s top funding issues is prisons. Today, state officials and lawmakers, including Clouse, who is on a subcommittee dealing with prisons, seek to find a solution to deal with overcrowding and other issues under the radar of the federal government. The prison projects will likely cost Alabama billions to fix.
“I think we’re going to have to pass a bond issue,” Clouse said a day after attending an important committee meeting.
When Gov. Kay Ivey’s plan to build three new mega prisons failed earlier this year due to banks backing out of financing agreements, the pressure increased for the state to make a new plan before the federal government takes control.
Clouse said the committee is considering building two new prisons and possibly renovating two existing facilities: a privately-built prison in Perry County that’s been sitting empty for many years and the Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women in Wetumpka.
While mulling the amount needed for a bond issue, the committee is also assessing whether money from the American Rescue Plan funds from the federal government can help with costs.
In the past, Clouse said prisons have long been considered economic development engines in some communities. Now, with overcrowding in all state prisons, Clouse said it’s now a public safety issue.
“If we use the rescue money to (build prisons), we can take a big step toward providing public safety for the next 75-100 years,” Clouse said.
Either way, Ivey is planning to call a special session soon so the legislature can address a bond issue for the Alabama Department of Corrections to build the new prisons.
Another special session is also likely to occur this year as the 2020 U.S. Census counts become available to states so they can redistrict based on population movement.
Those numbers affect apportionment of districts for the state school board, U.S. House of Representatives seats, and state representative seats.
As for being a public servant for the Wiregrass area, Clouse said he continues to be available to constituents in Dale and Houston counties and is happy with the ongoing infrastructure progress in the Wiregrass.
With Rebuild Alabama funds, plans to widen Alabama Highway 52 between Geneva and Houston counties to four lanes are underway.
If Clouse wins re-election for his final term in office in 2022, he hopes his fellow lawmakers will then elect him as speaker. Currently, Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter (R-Rainsville) is also seeking the position.
