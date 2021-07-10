Clouse eyes House speaker seat as state prison decision looms

To be successful in the role, he believes it’s important to continue thinking like a representative – only being a speaker means answering to other members as well.

“The main thing for any legislator is being responsive to constituents,” Clouse said. “I always respond to a request whether I can help deliver on it or not. The same thing applies to leading the House to be able to help other members help their constituents in their districts. And if they’re effective, the whole body is effective.”

As Alabama’s economy remains in good standing, Clouse said it is important to remain focused on state budgets – the Education Trust Fund and the general fund – as the state’s financial situation “could change on a dime” due to spending or a downturn in the economy.

One of the top state’s top funding issues is prisons. Today, state officials and lawmakers, including Clouse, who is on a subcommittee dealing with prisons, seek to find a solution to deal with overcrowding and other issues under the radar of the federal government. The prison projects will likely cost Alabama billions to fix.

“I think we’re going to have to pass a bond issue,” Clouse said a day after attending an important committee meeting.