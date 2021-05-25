CodeRED: Alabama launches new missing person alert system

MONTGOMERY – Alabama’s state law enforcement agency unveiled a new high-speed missing person alert system called CodeRED on Tuesday, highlighting National Missing Children’s Day.

“Our Alabama Fusion Center (AFC) will use the new state-of-the-art system to issue alerts in the event of a missing person, and it will have the capability to quickly deliver essential information to citizens throughout the state or in a targeted area, depending on the situation,” Gov. Kay Ivey said. “I encourage all Alabamians to consider enrolling in the new alert system, which will allow everyone to be vigilant and stay informed once a missing person alert is issued.”

CodeRED gives those who want to be included an easy and secure method for inputting information. The data collected will be used only for such emergency notification purposes as when citizens are reported missing. Citizens who wish to enroll should visit www.alea.gov and click on the CodeRED logo displayed on the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s homepage.

An additional easy enrollment process can be completed by texting “ALalerts” to 99411 from any mobile device. Citizens will then receive an immediate response containing the Community Notification Enrollment (CNE) link for the state.