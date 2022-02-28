Coleman not quitting on U.S. Congress bid

Dothan businessman Jeff Coleman is not giving up on his U.S. Congress bid following a court denying his request for clarification over the filing deadline.

“Voters deserve a choice, but a political machine is doing everything they can to protect the insiders and namby-pamby politicians who are driving America into a ditch,” Coleman said in a Monday news release.

On Jan. 24, a court extended the filing deadline to Feb. 11 to allow more time for district lines to be finalized and more time for prospective candidates to review them, before the U.S. Supreme Court halted that ruling.

Coleman, a Republican, filed his paperwork seeking to represent Alabama's 2nd Congressional District, and challenge incumbent Rep. Barry Moore, a day before the extended filing deadline of Feb. 11.

Following confusion from the Alabama GOP and Secretary of State’s Office over the actual filing deadline, Coleman asked a court to clarify the deadline. But on Friday, a three-judge federal panel declined and said Coleman could not be party to the case.