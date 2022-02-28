Coleman not quitting on U.S. Congress bid

Dothan businessman Jeff Coleman is not giving up on his U.S. Congress bid following a court denying his request for clarification over the filing deadline.
“Voters deserve a choice, but a political machine is doing everything they can to protect the insiders and namby-pamby politicians who are driving America into a ditch,” Coleman said in a Monday news release.
On Jan. 24, a court extended the filing deadline to Feb. 11 to allow more time for district lines to be finalized and more time for prospective candidates to review them, before the U.S. Supreme Court halted that ruling.
Coleman, a Republican, filed his paperwork seeking to represent Alabama's 2nd Congressional District, and challenge incumbent Rep. Barry Moore, a day before the extended filing deadline of Feb. 11.
Following confusion from the Alabama GOP and Secretary of State’s Office over the actual filing deadline, Coleman asked a court to clarify the deadline. But on Friday, a three-judge federal panel declined and said Coleman could not be party to the case.
On Monday, Coleman hand-delivered a letter to Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall and Secretary of State John Merrill requesting they seek clarification from the U.S. Supreme Court as to whether they intended to nix the Feb. 11 filing deadline for all congressional candidates in its ruling.
“The people of Alabama deserve to live under a system where the rules are clear, and the same rules apply to everyone,” Coleman wrote in the letter.
Coleman launched his candidacy with two major TV advertisements that aired for the first time during the Super Bowl and has been active in campaigning.
“We refuse to be steamrolled by the same type of political cronyism that is hurting our Alabama families,” Coleman added in his release. “This is about letting the people decide between the same old corrupt career politicians or an ‘Alabama Tough’ trucker with a proven track record of job creation and standing up for what’s right.”
Without Coleman in the race, Moore will have no opposition in the May 24 Republican primary. Moore defeated Coleman in the 2020 GOP primary runoff election.