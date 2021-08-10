Commission approves Dothan election results

City commissioners reconvened their meeting to make Dothan’s Aug. 3 election results official after returns were canvassed on Tuesday.
Here are the voter results in each district:
District 1
Mayor: Mark Saliba, 640, 69.1%; Sidney Miller Jr., 286, 30.9%
Associate Commissioner: Kevin Dorsey, 498, 52.2%; Michael “Mike” Johnson, 362, 38%; Khashia Mathis, 94, 9.9%
School Board Chairman: Scott Childers, 488, 61.3%; Samuel Tew, 308, 38.7%
Board of Education Member: Shaun Cunningham, 143, 15.3%; Brenda Guilford, 572, 61.1%; Donald A. Hogans, 222, 23.7%
District 2
Mayor: Saliba, 393, 63.2%; Miller, 229, 36.8%
Associate Commissioner: Harvey L. Farrey III, 58, 9.4%; Aristotle “Kat” Kirkland, 269, 43.4%; Phil “Phillipe” Kirksey, 223, 36%; Anterica Thomas Mayfield, 70, 11.3%
School Board Chairman: Childers, 358, 63.3%; Tew, 208, 36.7%
District 3
Mayor: Saliba, 1,003, 83.5%; Miller, 198, 16.5%
Associate Commissioner: Bradley Bedwell, 707, 57.8%; Albert Kirkland, 517, 42.2%
School Board Chairman: Childers, 768, 70.8%; Tew, 317, 29.2%
Board of Education Member: Melanie Boyd Hill, 815; 71.4%; Robert Holliman, 327, 28.6%
District 4
Mayor: Saliba, 1,120, 87.6%; Miller, 159, 12.4%
Associate Commissioner: John D. Ferguson, 1,076, 83.2%; Angela L. Godfrey, 218, 16.9%
School Board Chairman: Childers, 871, 75.3%; Tew, 285, 24.7%
District 5
Mayor: Saliba, 1,466, 94.3%; Miller, 89, 5.7%
Associate Commissioner: Gantt Pierce, 1,325, 83.9%; Anita Dawkins-Weatherington, 254, 16.1%
School Board Chairman: Childers, 1,041, 78.6%; Tew, 284, 21.4%
District 6
Mayor: Saliba, 1,278, 93.2%; Miller, 93, 6.8%
School Board Chairman: Childers, 865, 74.4%; Tew, 298, 25.6%
Board of Education Member: Aurie J. Jenkins, 589, 52%; Eric C. Little Sr., 542, 48%
In this election, there were a total of 30 provisional ballots and 187 absentee ballots.
To represent District 2 on the city commission, Kat Kirkland and Phillipe Kirksey will again appear on the ballot in the Sept. 14 runoff election. All other races were decided on Aug. 3.
Election winners will begin their four-year term on the first Monday of October.
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.
