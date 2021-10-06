Commission greenlights first step in Flowers Chapel lane addition project

Dothan officials are taking the first step to widen Flowers Chapel Road by hiring an engineer firm to design plans.
At their Tuesday meeting, city commissioners approved an agreement with Poly Inc. for professional consulting services for the design of an additional westbound lane on Flowers Chapel Road for the U.S. Highway 84 West intersection to Woodmere Drive for a not-to-exceed amount of $108,112.
The project is intended to help alleviate the bottleneck of traffic that often occurs on West Main Street as cars pack the turning lane to head onto Flowers Chapel Road.
City Manager Kevin Cowper said initial phase of the project would widen the road to Woodmere Drive, while the second phase would widen the road to Woodburn Drive with the possibility of a roundabout at the Woodburn intersection. Construction of Phase I is estimated to cost $1.84 million while Phase II is projected to cost $5.6 million.
The road widening project is currently not funded in the city’s budget, but Cowper said on Tuesday that the city plans to apply for state and federal grants to aid in the project with plans to begin construction in February 2022 in conjunction with construction on Highway 84 West’s westbound lane addition project.
Eventually, a third phase would widen the road all the way to Brannon Stand Road, according to the city’s business plan.
The project also includes plans for a multi-use path alongside the westbound lane.
The entire lane addition project could take seven years to complete, Cowper said.
Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba lauded officials on their forward-thinking approach to improving connectivity around the city.
