Commission seeks public's input in renaming Fort Rucker, 11 other DoD assets

Fort Rucker isn’t the only Army installation named for a Confederate leader. There are at least 10 other bases that could be affected: Fort Benning and Fort Gordon in Georgia; Fort Lee, Fort Pickett, Fort A.P. Hill, and Fort Belvoir in Virginia; Fort Bragg in North Carolina; Fort Hood in Texas; and Fort Polk and Camp Beauregard in Louisiana. Other DoD assets being considered for renaming include two naval vessels, the USNS Maury and USS Chancellorsville.

Fort Rucker was originally called Camp Rucker, a name chosen by the War Department before it opened on May 1, 1942. It became Fort Rucker in 1955 after the Army Aviation Center was established on the post. The post is named for Edmund W. Rucker, who was a colonel with the Confederate army during the Civil War. He was given the honorary title of general.

Born in Tennessee, Rucker served in the Confederate army from 1861 to 1865. He was wounded and captured in the battle of Nashville, having his left arm amputated. A prisoner exchange was organized by Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest to secure Rucker’s release. After the war, Rucker settled in Birmingham and became an industrial magnate dealing in coal and steel. He died in 1924.