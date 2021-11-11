Commission seeks public's input in renaming Fort Rucker, 11 other DoD assets

FORT RUCKER — A national push to rid U.S. military bases and various other assets of names with ties to the Confederacy, including Fort Rucker, is underway.
Those in charge of recommending names, the Naming Commission, are seeking the public’s input for ideas.
The 2021 National Defense Authorization Act calls for renaming any Department of Defense asset that commemorates Confederate officers – bases, buildings, streets, aircrafts, planes, ships, weapons, and equipment.
Fort Rucker was named after a Confederate officer.
The bill became law on Jan. 1 after both the Senate and House overrode then-President Donald Trump’s veto of the bill.
When it comes to the section on renaming assets, the bill doesn’t list specific assets that will be affected; rather, it creates a commission to oversee the process to remove or rename such assets. The bill creates a commission “relating to assigning, modifying, or removing of names, symbols, displays, monuments, and paraphernalia to assets of the Department of Defense that commemorate the Confederate States of America or any person who served voluntarily with the Confederate States of America.”
It allows three years to implement the commission’s recommendations, which are due to Congress and the secretary of defense by October of 2022.
Fort Rucker isn’t the only Army installation named for a Confederate leader. There are at least 10 other bases that could be affected: Fort Benning and Fort Gordon in Georgia; Fort Lee, Fort Pickett, Fort A.P. Hill, and Fort Belvoir in Virginia; Fort Bragg in North Carolina; Fort Hood in Texas; and Fort Polk and Camp Beauregard in Louisiana. Other DoD assets being considered for renaming include two naval vessels, the USNS Maury and USS Chancellorsville.
Fort Rucker was originally called Camp Rucker, a name chosen by the War Department before it opened on May 1, 1942. It became Fort Rucker in 1955 after the Army Aviation Center was established on the post. The post is named for Edmund W. Rucker, who was a colonel with the Confederate army during the Civil War. He was given the honorary title of general.
Born in Tennessee, Rucker served in the Confederate army from 1861 to 1865. He was wounded and captured in the battle of Nashville, having his left arm amputated. A prisoner exchange was organized by Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest to secure Rucker’s release. After the war, Rucker settled in Birmingham and became an industrial magnate dealing in coal and steel. He died in 1924.
During the summer, members of the commission visited bases and military installations around the country, including Fort Rucker. There, they met with military commanders, community and civic leaders, and other stakeholders to get feedback on their process, preferences for new names and an understanding of local sensitivities.
Ancestors of the original landowners, including representatives from the Creek Indians Nations, were also present at the summer meeting in Fort Rucker to offer input.
Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba was among the civic leaders present at the meeting. He said attendees seemed to agree that it would be wise to rename the base for someone that would be more familiar to people involved in Army Aviation.
The naming commission has also invited the general public to submit name ideas via its website. (https://www.thenamingcommission.gov/recommend-a-name)
“As we work with the local communities, we welcome input from the American public,” said retired Navy Adm. Michelle Howard, chairwoman of the Naming Commission. “This feedback will help us determine names that appropriately reflect our military today and recognize the courage, values and sacrifices of our military men and women.”
While the number of submissions received for any particular name will not influence its final recommendations, each suggestion will be considered on its own merit by the commission.
