Commissioner's health care authority appointment still pending

With an appointment still pending, Houston County Commissioner Ricky Herring said he looks forward to resolving his concerns over the process to appoint members to the Houston County Health Care Authority.
Herring said he planned to meet with representatives from the Houston County Health Care Authority and attorneys for Southeast Health on Monday afternoon. The District 3 commissioner first publicly questioned how appointments to the authority are made several weeks ago.
In the meantime, Herring has still not made his District 3 appointment. The current authority member continues to serve until an appointment is made.
The Houston County Health Care Authority – the governing board for Southeast Health – has 13 members. One is the president of the hospital’s medical staff, and the remaining 12 are appointed by the Houston County Commission. The county commission’s four district commissioners each appoint three members to the health care authority. The county commission chairman does not make any appointments.
Health care authority members serve six-year terms with appointments made every two years.
Herring said he expressed his desire to appoint a former county administrator, Steve Hicks. But when the most recent round of health care authority appointments were presented to commissioners, Herring’s choice was not among the list of names for consideration. Rather, commissioners were asked to re-appoint current members, and all but Herring have done so.
During Monday’s regular commission meeting, District 1 Commissioner Curtis Harvey moved forward with his appointment of James Kelley after Kelley’s appointment was delayed due to Harvey’s absence at a previous meeting.
Following Monday’s meeting, Herring said he still supports legislative action to address how the county commission is expected to handle such appointments.
At the county commission’s administrative meeting held Thursday, Herring said he’d like to see the commission address issues with the appointment process through local legislation. Herring said the language regarding authority appointments has been changed over the years, adding confusion to how the appointments are made today.
On Friday, authority member Taylor Knight, previously appointed by Herring, invited the county commissioner to sit down and talk about the appointment process with hospital attorneys. Under the authority’s legislative act, county commissioners are to select an appointment from three names provided by the authority.
During the Oct. 21 administrative meeting, Herring said he’d like for the commission to turn to the local legislative delegation for help “to clear this muddy water up when it comes to the appointment of the health care authority.”
