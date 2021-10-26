Commissioner's health care authority appointment still pending

With an appointment still pending, Houston County Commissioner Ricky Herring said he looks forward to resolving his concerns over the process to appoint members to the Houston County Health Care Authority.

Herring said he planned to meet with representatives from the Houston County Health Care Authority and attorneys for Southeast Health on Monday afternoon. The District 3 commissioner first publicly questioned how appointments to the authority are made several weeks ago.

In the meantime, Herring has still not made his District 3 appointment. The current authority member continues to serve until an appointment is made.

The Houston County Health Care Authority – the governing board for Southeast Health – has 13 members. One is the president of the hospital’s medical staff, and the remaining 12 are appointed by the Houston County Commission. The county commission’s four district commissioners each appoint three members to the health care authority. The county commission chairman does not make any appointments.

Health care authority members serve six-year terms with appointments made every two years.

