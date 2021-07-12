Community activist fighting for Dothan's District 5 seat

A Dothan real estate broker and community activist is running to representing Dothan’s District 5 as city commissioners.
Anita Dawkins-Weatherington, 45, is competing against a local attorney for the position being vacated by Beth Kenward, saying she wants to bring her leadership skills to Dothan’s government.
“I believe in leadership which is fresh, leadership which is open, and leadership which is fair to all people regardless of their race or economic status,” Dawkins-Weatherington said. “It’s time to push the restart button to elect and entrust a candidate for the people who wholeheartedly represents District 5 constituents and beyond.”
A Slocomb native, Dawkins-Weatherington is a graduate of Northview High School. She attended Wallace Community College and later Central Texas College, where she received her cosmetology certification. Upon returning to Dothan, she enrolled in Yarbrough and Associates Profession Real Estate School, where she earned her real estate license and later returned for her broker’s license.
She worked as a Realtor at Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Showcase Properties from 2009 to 2017, during which time she was accepted into the multi-million dollar club for selling the most units from 2012 to 2017. That year, she opened Community 1st Real Estate and Property Management, where she is the qualifying broker.
Dawkins-Weatherington is married to Shawn Weatherington. She attends Greater Beulah Baptist Church and is involved with BibleWay Ministries.
She currently holds memberships in the Dothan-Houston County Rotary Club, Eureka Sorrells Women’s Federation Club, and serves on the board of Girls Inc., the city of Dothan’s Community Development Development Grant program, and is a diplomat of the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, where she welcomes small businesses to the community.
As an award-winning Realtor and executive coach, Dawkins-Weatherington has assumed several roles over the years. For nearly a decade, she has presented a host of keynote speeches, workshops, seminars, and trainings across the Wiregrass area, including a monthly free workshop based on the fundamentals of real estate buying and selling.
She co-founded the Wiregrass Community Christmas Luncheon and coordinates the provision of more than 100 portable heaters and more than 1,500 hot meals to the community during the holidays. In 2006, she started the Neighborhood Kids Fun Day, designed to provide leisure and relief to children living in public housing.
“I believe we can continue to work together to help rebuild our neighborhoods and roads to make it more attractive to travelers and visitors,” Dawkins-Weatherington said. “I believe in family, I believe in transparency, and I am more confident than ever that God has prepared me for such a time as this to serve the Wiregrass area.”