Community activist fighting for Dothan's District 5 seat

Dawkins-Weatherington is married to Shawn Weatherington. She attends Greater Beulah Baptist Church and is involved with BibleWay Ministries.

She currently holds memberships in the Dothan-Houston County Rotary Club, Eureka Sorrells Women’s Federation Club, and serves on the board of Girls Inc., the city of Dothan’s Community Development Development Grant program, and is a diplomat of the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, where she welcomes small businesses to the community.

As an award-winning Realtor and executive coach, Dawkins-Weatherington has assumed several roles over the years. For nearly a decade, she has presented a host of keynote speeches, workshops, seminars, and trainings across the Wiregrass area, including a monthly free workshop based on the fundamentals of real estate buying and selling.

She co-founded the Wiregrass Community Christmas Luncheon and coordinates the provision of more than 100 portable heaters and more than 1,500 hot meals to the community during the holidays. In 2006, she started the Neighborhood Kids Fun Day, designed to provide leisure and relief to children living in public housing.