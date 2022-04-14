Community development grants help agencies provide needed services to Dothan residents

The Exchange Center for Child Abuse Prevention empowers families to be strong and works with them to prevent the cycle of abuse with its Parent Aide Program.

That program, unique to Dothan’s Exchange Center, helps 10-12 families a year proactively create a loving and nurturing environment that’s safe for their children and connects them with other community resources.

“Naturally, parenting comes with a level of stress,” Pamela Miles, director of the Exchange Center, said. “We help to build that capacity within them to build resilience and so they don’t take that stress out on their children.”

That program, which puts a social worker in the home to work alongside the family for 12 months, is funded by community development block grant (CDBG) dollars from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and administered by the City of Dothan annually.

Many nonprofits provide services and complete projects that have positive, and profound, impacts on members of the community.

The Parent Aide Program started in 2009 as a direct result of CDBG funding and gets $8,000 to $20,000 a year, depending on how much funding Dothan gets from HUD and how much the Community Development Advisory Board (CDAB) recommends the city to fund.

The amount the city gets fluctuates from year-to-year from around $500,000 to $800,000.

Kelly Mierkowski, CDBG program administrator for the City of Dothan, said Planning and Development Department works with the CDAB to analyze and prioritize the needs of the community, like in the areas of rehabilitating older houses, mental health assistance, youth services, responding to emergencies and pandemics, job coaching, and credit counseling.

Recently, CDBG funding was awarded to Legal Services Alabama (LSA) to support its Homelessness Prevention Project, which provided free civil legal services to low-income citizens for homelessness prevention. The Homelessness Prevention Project involved representation in eviction cases, ejections, foreclosures, or looking for additional income and benefits to remain in housing.

The CDBG funding allowed the Dothan office to provide more representation; 65 additional households received assistance that would previously have been turned away due to lack of staff. One case involved an elderly woman who suffered severe medical issues in 2021, requiring hospitalization and additional medical costs related to oxygen. Through the program, LSA was able to stop the eviction and helped the client apply for Emergency Rental Assistance funding to provide her with some financial relief and helped her avoid losing her home.

Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center (formerly Boys & Girls Clubs) was awarded funding through CDBG dollars for the first time in 2006. Public service grants have enabled the organization to offer scholarships to youth to participate in its year-round programs to include afterschool, summer and weekends; and to hire qualified staff.

“The infrastructure grants have been instrumental in improving the aesthetics of the facility that was once the George Carver Theater for Blacks prior to the 1960s,” Altha Newman, director of the Hawk-Houston Enrichment Center, said.

Those improvements include a new roof, new ceiling, heating and cooling units, replacing floor tiles in all areas, upgrading indoor plumbing, renovating and modernizing the kitchen, and repainting the 8,600 square foot building. The infrastructure grants have enabled the 100-year-old building to come into compliance with certain building codes required today.

The Alfred Saliba Family Services Center has been a recipient of CDBG funds for many years. These funds have been used to provide job readiness activities and workforce development opportunities for Dothan residents.

Some of the participants have participated in the “Soft Skills” Boot Camp that focused on job attainment and job retention. Rickie Johnson, Saliba Center security guard and custodian, is a graduate of these opportunities and the boot camp.

Any agency can go through the process to apply for the grant opportunities, Mierkowski said. The main requirement for the grants is that they benefit low- and moderate-income residents within the city they are awarded.

The department has spent the last week celebrating and bringing awareness to CDBG funding and its impact on the Dothan community during National Community Development Week that ends Friday.

“We receive the funds to help people in the community and we need to make sure that we do that,” Mierkowski said.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

