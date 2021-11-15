Community leaders celebrate new story walk at Dothan's Walton Park

“That is probably one of my favorite things about the story walk is it's not a static fixture,” Warren said. “It's one of those things where when we think about the library, a lot of times we only think about the buildings, we only think about the structures and we don't necessarily think about the impact we can have when we really go beyond the library's walls, whether that's outreach events with our community partners, or whether that's exciting projects here like the story walk that we have today.”

Warren said the story walk is a fitting element to the ongoing improvements at Walton Park, something District 1 Commissioner Kevin Dorsey takes pride in helping get off the ground to improve the area for the community.

“I'm excited that over time the story will change and people will get to enjoy new stories together while getting a little exercise and fresh air at the same time,” Dorsey said.

He said there are other improvements planned in the future that incorporate health and wellness components.

Dothan has similar story boards along the trail at Kiwanis Park on Whatley Drive.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.