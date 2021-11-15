Community leaders celebrate new story walk at Dothan's Walton Park

A story can have a lasting impact – that’s the idea behind Walton Park Recreation Center’s new story walk.
As visitors stroll around the .69-mile paved path circling the park, they can stop intermittently to read a page or two out of an illustrated children’s book thanks to a partnership between Dothan Leisure Services and the Dothan-Houston County Library System.
City officials and community leaders that attended a ribbon-cutting event at the park on Monday morning lauded the finished project as a quality of life enhancement for the City of Dothan.
Alison Hall, Dothan Leisure Services director, said she hopes that the walking stories will give people another reason to visit the park.
“We want this to impact the immediate neighborhood, obviously, so they have somewhere safe to walk, somewhere they can work on their fitness, but also share that story with their family and their friends,” she said.
The City of Dothan has been making strides with the park since last year. First, the path was connected to complete a circle, then the path was paved and lampposts were added.
Chris Warren, director of the Dothan-Houston County Library System, said City of Dothan workers installed the fixtures and will maintain them. The library system’s youth services staff will change out the story periodically.
“That is probably one of my favorite things about the story walk is it's not a static fixture,” Warren said. “It's one of those things where when we think about the library, a lot of times we only think about the buildings, we only think about the structures and we don't necessarily think about the impact we can have when we really go beyond the library's walls, whether that's outreach events with our community partners, or whether that's exciting projects here like the story walk that we have today.”
Warren said the story walk is a fitting element to the ongoing improvements at Walton Park, something District 1 Commissioner Kevin Dorsey takes pride in helping get off the ground to improve the area for the community.
“I'm excited that over time the story will change and people will get to enjoy new stories together while getting a little exercise and fresh air at the same time,” Dorsey said.
He said there are other improvements planned in the future that incorporate health and wellness components.
Dothan has similar story boards along the trail at Kiwanis Park on Whatley Drive.
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.