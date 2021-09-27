Construction work to close North Oates Street lane temporarily

By staff reports
Construction activities require a southbound lane closure along North Oates Street from West Newton Street to West Adams Street from 11 p.m. on Monday until 10 a.m. on Tuesday, according to a City of Dothan press release.
Traffic will be re-routed along North Oates Street, or Montgomery Highway, to accommodate this work.
—Staff reports
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.