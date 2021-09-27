 Skip to main content
Construction work to close North Oates Street lane temporarily
Construction work to close North Oates Street lane temporarily

  • Updated
Road Closed generic (copy)

Construction activities require a southbound lane closure along North Oates Street from West Newton Street to West Adams Street from 11 p.m. on Monday until 10 a.m. on Tuesday, according to a City of Dothan press release.

Traffic will be re-routed along North Oates Street, or Montgomery Highway, to accommodate this work.

—Staff reports

