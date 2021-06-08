Costly move to cloud-based service could enhance public access to Dothan government

A $12 million move to migrate the Dothan’s operational software to a new platform is aimed at elevating citizen access to government services and propelling the city into the 21st century.

The city’s current service is discontinuing development on its Enterprise Resource Planning software it uses for major functions of customer service and internal operations. A consulting firm hired by the board identified a new service to best fit the city’s needs.

Jack Mason, the city's information technology director, led the discussion on migrating to a cloud-based service over the next 30 months during a city commission work session Tuesday.

He said Oracle Services would keep government departments – finance, public works, Dothan Utilities, planning, personnel, general services, administration, and information technology – on the cutting edge of cloud technology and elevate service to citizens.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Consultants also identified a need for the city to hire two more permanent positions in the IT department, and four temporary staffers for Dothan Utilities and the finance department.

Personnel Director Delvick McKay said the added personnel would help speed up implementation and save the city money.