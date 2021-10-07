County commissioner takes issue with health care authority appointments

A Houston County commissioner feels he should be able to appoint who he wants to the Houston County Health Care Authority, the governing board for Southeast Health, rather than being told who to appoint.
“It is our appointment, and we should be able to appoint who we feel is best for that appointment,” Commissioner Ricky Herring said during Thursday’s county commission administrative meeting.
The commission will vote on four appointments to the 13-member authority during Tuesday’s meeting at 10 a.m.
In this current round of appointments, Herring suggested someone who is not currently serving on the authority. But his suggestion was not among the list of names he received. Instead, the authority recommended that all incumbent authority members, including the one for Herring’s district, be reappointed.
The authority’s appointment process is established in its articles of incorporation, said Commission Chairman Mark Culver, who as chairman does not make an appointment. Every two years, a health care authority nominating committee presents each commissioner with three names for their district and a recommendation from the three names. Culver said county commissioners are to select someone from those three names and then the commission votes on the appointments.
Culver said a procedure was set up years ago where the nominating committee would consult commissioners about who is being nominated.
The commission appoints 12 members to the authority – three members per district. The president of the hospital’s medical staff serves as the 13th member on the authority. Authority members are volunteers and serve six-year terms. Other than making the health care authority appointments, the county commission has no say in the operation of Southeast Health.
Normally, Culver said, the appointments go smoothly.
“This is the most important appointment y’all make,” Culver told commissioners.
If an appointment is not approved by the commission, the current authority member serves on a month-to-month basis until a replacement is appointed, Culver said.
Herring said he has nothing against the current authority members, but Southeast Health is too important to the county as both a health care facility and an employer to simply rubberstamp an appointment to a governing authority.
“It’s the largest employer that we have and it’s the most important appointment that we will make as a commission and that I will make as District 3 commissioner,” Herring said.
Herring asked, and the commission agreed, that each district appointment be considered separately during the regular commission meeting, which was moved to Tuesday since Monday is a holiday and county offices will be closed.
“It’s about patient care and taking care of our community,” Herring said. “… That hospital is the most important business facility in this county, and I think it’s very important that we have the utmost say on who we appoint.”
Commissioner Brandon Shoupe said issues over appointments to the health care authority have come up before. While the commission and the authority worked through those issues, Shoupe said he agreed with Herring’s position.
“In the past when similar things came up, I felt like this commission, or at least individual commissioners, were strong-armed into making certain appointments,” Shoupe said.
Shoupe said he intends to appoint the recommended incumbent from District 4, but said he was disappointed that there were not new people considered. And while Culver said commissioners can choose anyone from the list of three names regardless of the recommended appointment, Shoupe said in the past the alternates were not interested in serving.
“I like to see change,” Shoupe said. “There has to be change over. There has to be training up of new people; there needs to be turnover. So, it really disappoints me to see all these incumbents being recommended as the appointments.”
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.