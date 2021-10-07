County commissioner takes issue with health care authority appointments

“It’s about patient care and taking care of our community,” Herring said. “… That hospital is the most important business facility in this county, and I think it’s very important that we have the utmost say on who we appoint.”

Commissioner Brandon Shoupe said issues over appointments to the health care authority have come up before. While the commission and the authority worked through those issues, Shoupe said he agreed with Herring’s position.

“In the past when similar things came up, I felt like this commission, or at least individual commissioners, were strong-armed into making certain appointments,” Shoupe said.

Shoupe said he intends to appoint the recommended incumbent from District 4, but said he was disappointed that there were not new people considered. And while Culver said commissioners can choose anyone from the list of three names regardless of the recommended appointment, Shoupe said in the past the alternates were not interested in serving.

“I like to see change,” Shoupe said. “There has to be change over. There has to be training up of new people; there needs to be turnover. So, it really disappoints me to see all these incumbents being recommended as the appointments.”

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.