County to consider sale of Houston County Farm Center

Culver said there have been several inquiries into the farm center property, but the agreement to be considered Monday is the first formal offer.

“That’s just expensive property, prime property, to be used for county storage,” Culver said. “The few little things we rent out there, there are other venues … It costs the citizens of the county money every year to maintain that facility. We just don’t feel like it’s something we ought to continue to fund when there are other things we can do with the offices that are out there and save the money that we’re spending annually, and, plus, generate money to be put toward other things that we need.”

Culver said the county will have time to relocate offices. The whole process, he said, could take months.

“This is just the first very vocal and very public step,” he said.