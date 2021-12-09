County to consider sale of Houston County Farm Center

In its heyday, the Houston County Farm Center was the place for local events – concerts, wrestling matches, livestock shows.
The curved arena and surrounding property hosted the National Peanut Festival from 1959 until the festival opened its own fairgrounds in 1999. Needless to say, locals have a lot of memories associated with the farm center.
These days, the farm center arena is used for storage and isn’t usable for public events, according to Houston County Commission Chairman Mark Culver. Considering its location at Cottonwood Road and the Ross Clark Circle in Dothan, Culver said the property has served its public use and has more value as a private development.
When the Houston County Commission meets on Monday, commissioners will consider a written offer from a Florida developer to purchase the property. The name of the developer and the offered purchase price has not been released.
“This is the first written offer we’ve had,” Culver said.
The commission will meet at 9 a.m. for its administrative meeting and at 10 a.m. for its regular meeting.
The farm center property, which sits on about 40 acres, has been on the market for more than a year, Culver said. There’s been no “For Sale” sign on the property, just the county putting the word out through realtors and developers that offers would be considered.
If commissioners vote to enter a purchase agreement on Monday, the sale will include the farm center arena, livestock barns, exhibit buildings, and the buildings currently occupied by the Houston County Extension System and the Houston County Water Department. The sale will also include the land on the back side of the property.
The sale agreement does not include the Houston County Health Department and the Department of Human Resources, which is near Prevatt Road.
For years, the farm center arena has been used to store Homeland Security equipment. It hasn’t hosted in public event in all that time.
“It’s not usable,” Culver said. “We could not put any kind of public event in there. From a safety perspective, it needs multi-million dollars in renovations if we were to use it again for the public.”
More recently, the nearby metal exhibit buildings have been used to store COVID-19 pandemic supplies. Voting machines are even stored on the farm center complex.
While nothing has been decided, the developer will likely tear down the current structures, and Culver said it is his understanding the developer is interested in creating a mixed-use development with both commercial and residential properties.
Culver said there have been several inquiries into the farm center property, but the agreement to be considered Monday is the first formal offer.
“That’s just expensive property, prime property, to be used for county storage,” Culver said. “The few little things we rent out there, there are other venues … It costs the citizens of the county money every year to maintain that facility. We just don’t feel like it’s something we ought to continue to fund when there are other things we can do with the offices that are out there and save the money that we’re spending annually, and, plus, generate money to be put toward other things that we need.”
Culver said the county will have time to relocate offices. The whole process, he said, could take months.
“This is just the first very vocal and very public step,” he said.
There are currently a number of building issues facing the county, and Culver appointed a committee about four months to help work through the issues and determine what county buildings can be better utilized. For example, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office will eventually move into the Five Star Credit Union building located next to the Houston County Administrative Building on North Oates Street, and renovations are expected to begin in early 2022.
Determining how the current sheriff’s office can be best used after the move is part of what the committee is looking at, Culver said. He hopes to have recommendations from the committee after the first of the year.
“We’ve got a lot of things involving buildings going on,” he said.
