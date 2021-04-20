Cowper looks forward to continue loving Dothan after three-year contract approved

Dothan’s mayor and city commissioners are pleased with the city manager’s work over the last two years and hope his new contract will make him feel more at home.
“We wanted to let him know it was more a permanent feel,” Mayor Mark Saliba said Tuesday. “Instead of a renewable contract, offering the three years will send that message as well.”
Effective April 30, City Manager Kevin Cowper will be employed with the City of Dothan under a new three-year contract in place of his current two-year contract with two one-year renewable options.
The Dothan City Commission approved the contract on Tuesday, which includes a $5,000 bump in pay to $195,000 in annual salary with essentially the same benefits, including a $700-per-month automobile allowance.
When asked his feelings about the new contract, Cowper simply said, “I’m good with that.”
After starting in Dothan as the city’s highest-paid non-elected official in 2019, Cowper spent a considerable amount of time getting familiar with Dothan – its facilities, its departments, and its people.
“I spent a year learning and understanding the community, talking to people and really kind of understanding what makes Dothan work and what people wanted to see Dothan be like in the future,” Cowper said. “I think we’ve made a lot of advancements in terms of our planning and our budgeting, putting in a city organization to meet those future demands.”
Before his first year had passed, Cowper launched a city-wide campaigned he coined “Love Dothan.” However, he said COVID-19 undoubtedly had an impact on the city’s ability to get started on some of its major initiatives.
“We did lose some momentum as a result of that so that is unfortunate, but we will regroup and we'll regain that momentum very quickly.” Cowper said. “There's just simply too much going on in Dothan for that not to happen. We are clearly growing. The economy is strong and we're on the radar screen of a lot of businesses, and I think we're just going to continue to be successful.”
Cowper and business leaders have teased several upcoming industrial project announcements coming to the Circle City, but have declined to give details. Cowper said he’s expecting an announcement on upcoming economic development projects around June.
On Tuesday, Cowper gave some insight on ongoing priorities under his administration for the next three years: investing in downtown, reinvigorating older commercial corridors, and investing and maintaining neighborhoods, particularly in blighted areas.
He reiterated a commitment to encourage neighborhood associations that could act as leadership for their communities similar to homeowner’s associations and help provide help and resources.
Cowper also noted a piece of state legislation that could open the door for Dothan in terms of land-banking. Land banks are created by counties of municipalities to effectively manage and repurpose an inventory of underused, abandoned, or foreclosed property and turn them back into productive use by forming a quasi-governmental entity to acquire those properties.
He also said the program could work with home builders to develop new affordable housing – workforce housing in particular.
Improving outdated infrastructure like water and sewer lines will also continue to be given considerable investment, as will transportation projects to accommodate for a growing economy.
Cowper said quality of life projects will also continue to be a priority by investing in facilities such as Rip Hewes Stadium, Water World and park projects, currently underway at Eastgate Park, Walton Park, Andrew Belle Park, and the Doug Tew recreation center, to name a few.
