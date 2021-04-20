Cowper looks forward to continue loving Dothan after three-year contract approved

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Before his first year had passed, Cowper launched a city-wide campaigned he coined “Love Dothan.” However, he said COVID-19 undoubtedly had an impact on the city’s ability to get started on some of its major initiatives.

“We did lose some momentum as a result of that so that is unfortunate, but we will regroup and we'll regain that momentum very quickly.” Cowper said. “There's just simply too much going on in Dothan for that not to happen. We are clearly growing. The economy is strong and we're on the radar screen of a lot of businesses, and I think we're just going to continue to be successful.”

Cowper and business leaders have teased several upcoming industrial project announcements coming to the Circle City, but have declined to give details. Cowper said he’s expecting an announcement on upcoming economic development projects around June.

On Tuesday, Cowper gave some insight on ongoing priorities under his administration for the next three years: investing in downtown, reinvigorating older commercial corridors, and investing and maintaining neighborhoods, particularly in blighted areas.

He reiterated a commitment to encourage neighborhood associations that could act as leadership for their communities similar to homeowner’s associations and help provide help and resources.