Deadline to pay Houston County property taxes extended to Jan. 4

The deadline to pay Houston County property taxes is extended to Jan. 4 due to government offices closing for the New Years' holiday starting Thursday.

Ad valorem taxes are being collected and will be considered delinquent after Jan. 4, according to a notice from the Houston County Revenue Commissioner’s Office.

Property taxes can be paid by mail to Starla Moss Revenue Commissioner at P.O. Box 6406 Dothan, AL 36302 or online at houstoncounty.org under “Online Payments.” Those wishing to make their payments in person can do so at the Houston County Administrative Building on the 5th floor or leave an envelope in a white drop box outside the administrative building.

A signed business personal property rendition also needs to be returned by Jan. 4.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Homeowners 65 and older are reminded to return their application for homestead exemption by the deadline to ensure they receive the exemption they qualify for in the 2021 tax year.

Also, homeowners who are totally and permanently disabled by a physician (doctor’s letter is required) regardless of age may apply for a total exemption of ad valorem taxes on their primary residence.