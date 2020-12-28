 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deadline to pay Houston County property taxes extended to Jan. 4
0 comments
alert top story

Deadline to pay Houston County property taxes extended to Jan. 4

{{featured_button_text}}
Counting Money generic

FILE - In this June 15, 2018, file photo, 20-dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass. Federal and state authorities say they are cracking down on a wave of illegal schemes, estimated to have bilked consumers out of more than $1 billion, that have proliferated during the coronavirus pandemic and prey upon the desperation of people who have lost jobs in the outbreak's economic upheaval.

 Elise Amendola

The deadline to pay Houston County property taxes is extended to Jan. 4 due to government offices closing for the New Years' holiday starting Thursday.

Ad valorem taxes are being collected and will be considered delinquent after Jan. 4, according to a notice from the Houston County Revenue Commissioner’s Office.

Property taxes can be paid by mail to Starla Moss Revenue Commissioner at P.O. Box 6406 Dothan, AL 36302 or online at houstoncounty.org under “Online Payments.” Those wishing to make their payments in person can do so at the Houston County Administrative Building on the 5th floor or leave an envelope in a white drop box outside the administrative building.

A signed business personal property rendition also needs to be returned by Jan. 4.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Homeowners 65 and older are reminded to return their application for homestead exemption by the deadline to ensure they receive the exemption they qualify for in the 2021 tax year.

Also, homeowners who are totally and permanently disabled by a physician (doctor’s letter is required) regardless of age may apply for a total exemption of ad valorem taxes on their primary residence.

New homeowners who purchased their homes prior to Oct. 1, 2020 need to sign their homestead exemption in the revenue commissioner’s office by Jan. 4 as well. This exemption will be for the 2021 tax year.

Anyone with questions may call the revenue commissioner’s office at (334)-677-4713.

In the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2019, collected property taxes made up 4.36% of the city of Dothan’s governmental revenues at $4.8 million. During the same time period, property taxes made up 35.35% of all governmental revenues in Houston County. Houston County collected over $16.5 million in property taxes in the 2019 fiscal year.

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert