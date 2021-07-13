Decision: Dothan, 143 other U.S. areas get to keep metro status

Dothan, and 143 other U.S. metro areas, will get to keep their metropolitan status following efforts in Congress to block a federal committee’s push to downgrade the status for cities with fewer than 100,000 residents.

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) announced Tuesday that the standards review committee that recommended the change in January decided to leave the metropolitan status areas (MSA) core population at 50,000 instead of doubling it to the proposed 100,000 after a public comment period.

In the original recommendation, the committee sought to downgrade formerly metro areas with populations below 100,000 to micropolitan areas.

“Recognizing the committee’s concern that MSA thresholds have not kept pace with population growth, OMB will work with the Standards Review Committee to conduct research and stakeholder outreach to inform the 2030 standards update,” the press release stated.

During that public input period, leaders of affected cities and metro areas sent letters to the OMB as well as their Congressional delegation to oppose the change, which could have untold implications on the impact of federal dollars that flow to areas that are often seen as regional anchors of economic growth.