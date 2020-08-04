Democrats in Houston County look to future

From Turner’s perspective, the Alabama Democratic Party had become fractured over the years, leading to many county parties becoming discouraged and complacent.

Turner only became involved in the Houston County Democratic Party in August 2019. Now retired, Turner was in the military and then spent more than 20 years working in the federal prison system. She returned to her native Alabama following her retirement.

“When I came back, I was just dumbfounded at the absolute ugliness of everything,” she said.

She met other local Democrats and decided to get involved in the local party, which was being operated by only two people at that point.

Members of both parties, Turner said, are often judged based on preconceived notions about party politics.

“They paint all Democrats with one brush in Houston County, and to a large extent in Alabama, Republicans are painted with one brush,” Turner said. “And it’s just not how the population is ... We all, I believe, want the same thing. We want to be safe. We want equality for all. We want to live up to the principles on which the country was founded.”

