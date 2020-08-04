Democrats in Houston County look to future

It’s not necessarily easy being a Democrat in Houston County, a solid Republican county in a solid Republican state.
But, that hasn’t stopped the Houston County Democratic Party.
“I believe we can move forward but we have to stop the hyperbole and the vitriol and the discounting people’s opinions because they have a ‘D’ or an ‘R’ by their name,” said Linda Turner, the Houston County Democratic Party’s committee coordinator. “Once we can stop doing those things, then we can move forward as a country to live up to our principles.”
Both local party offices will host grand openings this week, offering people a chance to come out and learn what the parties believe.
The Houston County Republican Party will hold a grand opening on Thursday at 11 a.m. for its headquarters located in Belaire Plaza at 3124 W. Main St. in Dothan.
The Houston County Democratic Party will host a grand opening on Saturday at 3 p.m. in the Poplar Building at 1909 Montgomery Highway in Dothan.
There was a time when Democrats ruled Alabama, but that shifted in the 1970s and 1980s.
Today, according to the Alabama Republican Party’s website, Republican presidential nominees have won the state in the last eight elections. In fact, the last Democratic presidential nominee to carry the state was Jimmy Carter in 1976. Republicans currently dominate the state government.
From Turner’s perspective, the Alabama Democratic Party had become fractured over the years, leading to many county parties becoming discouraged and complacent.
Turner only became involved in the Houston County Democratic Party in August 2019. Now retired, Turner was in the military and then spent more than 20 years working in the federal prison system. She returned to her native Alabama following her retirement.
“When I came back, I was just dumbfounded at the absolute ugliness of everything,” she said.
She met other local Democrats and decided to get involved in the local party, which was being operated by only two people at that point.
Members of both parties, Turner said, are often judged based on preconceived notions about party politics.
“They paint all Democrats with one brush in Houston County, and to a large extent in Alabama, Republicans are painted with one brush,” Turner said. “And it’s just not how the population is ... We all, I believe, want the same thing. We want to be safe. We want equality for all. We want to live up to the principles on which the country was founded.”
