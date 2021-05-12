Dothan accountant challenges veteran city commissioner in District 3 race

A Dothan accountant is trying to win the District 3 City Commission seat from its incumbent.

Bradley Bedwell, 37, a political newcomer, is challenging Albert Kirkland for the position he’s held for the last 10 years. Bedwell's platform is focusing on providing good customer service to constituents.

“I like serving and volunteering in any way I am needed,” Bedwell said. “I love the City of Dothan. In my opinion, it is the best city to live in Alabama. I want to help make Dothan a city that my kids and grandkids want to be and not leave for better opportunities elsewhere. Dothan has many good qualities, among them are the people. I want to serve those people in making sure every decision made in the City is for a better and stronger Dothan, for all of us.”

Bedwell, a Selma native, obtained an accounting degree from Auburn University in Montgomery and went on to open a CPA firm in Dothan, where he works as a certified public accountant. He also owns businesses that specialize in whole signs, pressure washing, painting, and air conditioning.

He and his wife Jessica, also an accountant, have two children – Jase, 6, and Rex, 1.