Dothan agrees to join state's proposed agreement in opioid lawsuit

The City of Dothan wants to join the state’s proposed settlement agreement with two leading opioid manufacturers.

Commissioners authorized Dothan to join Alabama and other local governments as participants in a settlement with Endo Health Solutions and Endo Pharmaceuticals, referred to simply as the Endo Settlement, during their Tuesday meeting.

City Attorney Len White said the resolution came as a request from attorneys representing the state in litigation against several opioid manufacturers and distributors.

“This is not a settlement agreement, but it is the mechanism by which they will demonstrate to those defendants they have what they refer to as critical mass of local governments,” White said, adding that the defendants aren’t likely to enter that agreement without cities demonstrating they are willing to settle their claims.

If the proposed settlement is agreed upon by both parties, the City of Dothan is estimated to receive $144,614 allocated from a $10 million statewide settlement, according to a special master report submitted in the Montgomery County Circuit Court on Dec. 9.