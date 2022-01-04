Dothan agrees to join state's proposed agreement in opioid lawsuit

The City of Dothan wants to join the state’s proposed settlement agreement with two leading opioid manufacturers.
Commissioners authorized Dothan to join Alabama and other local governments as participants in a settlement with Endo Health Solutions and Endo Pharmaceuticals, referred to simply as the Endo Settlement, during their Tuesday meeting.
City Attorney Len White said the resolution came as a request from attorneys representing the state in litigation against several opioid manufacturers and distributors.
“This is not a settlement agreement, but it is the mechanism by which they will demonstrate to those defendants they have what they refer to as critical mass of local governments,” White said, adding that the defendants aren’t likely to enter that agreement without cities demonstrating they are willing to settle their claims.
If the proposed settlement is agreed upon by both parties, the City of Dothan is estimated to receive $144,614 allocated from a $10 million statewide settlement, according to a special master report submitted in the Montgomery County Circuit Court on Dec. 9.
The lawsuit blames several opioid manufacturers and distributors for contributing to the national opioid crisis, which state attorneys believe has disproportionately affected Alabamians.
Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said he would like to see the settlement money applied to the relevant topic of opioid abuse, likely going to existing local agencies that support individuals suffering from, or affected by, opioid addiction.
In other city commission business, Saliba proclaimed “Human Trafficking Awareness Month” alongside Gia Hughes representing Dare to Hope Ministries.
Kevin Cowper awarded Lee Ann Channell, a systems analyst in the Information Technology Department, with the “Employee of the Month” award.
In other action, city commissioners
• Approved an application for a Retail Beer and Retail Table Wine License (off premises only) for Gigi’s Mini Mart, 1307 East Newton Street, by Jennifer Williams.
• Authorized Brentwood Services Administrators, Inc., as part of the contract to provide claims administration services for the self-insured workers’ compensation program, to maintain the City of Dothan’s escrow account at a level of $100,000.
• Entered into a modification of the previous agreement with Sedgwick Claims Management Services, Inc. to continue to provide claims administration services for the self-insured workers’ compensation program, at the previously agreed upon contracted costs, for an additional two months through Feb. 28, 2022.
• Entered into an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) for the installation of a sanitary sewer lateral and tie into existing manhole within the ALDOT right-of-way in the 2200 block of Ross Clark Circle (SR-210) to serve a new commercial development, a retail store called Simply 10.
• Entered into a reimbursable agreement with ALDOT for the relocation of sanitary sewer and water utility facilities on public right-of-way to be performed by state contractor for the Additional Lanes on Ross Clark Circle (SR-210) and on SR-53 (US-231) Project, at an estimated cost of $120,000.
• Appropriated $15,000 to the ASF Foundation to assist with the 2022 Alabama State Games.
• Entered into a renewal contract with Motorola Solutions for maintenance of the 80MHz Digital P25 radio system at a cost of $712,406 for a three-year period through Sept. 30, 2024.
• Appointed Glenda Sanders as a member of the Dothan-Houston County Intellectual Disabilities Board.
• Re-appointed Tom Sorrells and Heath Carpenter as members of the Substance Abuse Board.
• Re-appointed Pete McInish as a member of the Historic Preservation Commission.
• Appointed Aisha Freeman as a member of the Planning Commission.
• Announced the re-appointment of Donna Clemmons as a Member of the Dothan Housing Authority.
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.