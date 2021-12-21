Dothan airport gets $1 million from infrastructure bill for modernization

The Dothan Regional Airport has $1,038,167 coming its way to modernize and improve safety as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed by Congress.
Adam Hartzog, the airport’s director, and the Dothan-Houston County Airport Authority only learned about the grant last week, but Hartzog said the board has plenty of planned projects the grant could fund; most involve LED lighting retrofitting.
“I didn’t plan on getting it in the first place, but we will do what is responsible and best for the airport and for the Wiregrass and put the money to its best use to improve infrastructure,” Hartzog said on Monday.
The money comes from the Airport Infrastructure Grant program, one of three new aviation programs created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The law provides $15 billion over five years for this program.
A couple of the airport’s priority projects include upgrading the runway lighting to high-intensity LED lights and converting taxiway lights to LED’s.
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award an estimated $28.2 million to Alabama’s 70 airports from funding made available by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The money can be invested in runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections and roadway projects. This is the first of five annual rounds of funding Alabama airports will receive.
“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has given us a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build safer and more sustainable airports that connect individuals to jobs and communities to the world,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. “With this new funding, urban, regional and rural airports across the country now can get to work on projects that have waited for years, modernizing their infrastructure and building a better America.”
Alabama airports can submit projects they wish to use the funds on for FAA review in the coming weeks. The FAA encourages airports to prioritize projects that increase airport safety, equity and sustainability. The agency also plans to conduct outreach with the minority business community on these opportunities at airports across the nation.
In addition to Dothan Regional, the following commercial airports in Alabama are expected to receive funding during the first year of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law:
Birmingham-Shuttlesworth in Birmingham: $5,601,026
Huntsville International in Huntsville: $4,224,449
Mobile Regional in Mobile: $2,699,719
Mobile Downtown in Mobile: $1,083,801
Montgomery Regional in Montgomery: $1,920,386
The FAA estimates the backlog of airport modernization and safety projects totals $43.6 billion.
