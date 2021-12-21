Dothan airport gets $1 million from infrastructure bill for modernization

The Dothan Regional Airport has $1,038,167 coming its way to modernize and improve safety as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed by Congress.

Adam Hartzog, the airport’s director, and the Dothan-Houston County Airport Authority only learned about the grant last week, but Hartzog said the board has plenty of planned projects the grant could fund; most involve LED lighting retrofitting.

“I didn’t plan on getting it in the first place, but we will do what is responsible and best for the airport and for the Wiregrass and put the money to its best use to improve infrastructure,” Hartzog said on Monday.

The money comes from the Airport Infrastructure Grant program, one of three new aviation programs created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The law provides $15 billion over five years for this program.

A couple of the airport’s priority projects include upgrading the runway lighting to high-intensity LED lights and converting taxiway lights to LED’s.