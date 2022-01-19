Dothan annexing 160 acres west of city for new subdivision

Dothan is growing to the west in an area to accommodate plans for a new subdivision.

City commissioners approved a request to annex nearly 160 acres of undeveloped land in unincorporated Houston County territory located off Brannon Stand Road during their Tuesday meeting. They also rezoned the property for medium-density, single-family residential use.

“It’s a fairly rural area,” City Manager Kevin Cowper said. “We’re seeing a lot of growth pressure on the fringes of the city and a lot of subdivision development occurring in those areas.”

No formal plans have been submitted to the Dothan Planning and Development Department for review, but Principal Planner Frank Breaux said planners have had informal discussions with the developer that he declined to name on Wednesday.

However, Cowper said the size of the lot could accommodate 300-400 houses based on the regulations of the zoning district that has a minimum lot size of 8,400 square feet.

“All in all, this will be good for the city because it will provide some much-needed housing,” Cowper said.