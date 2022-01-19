Dothan annexing 160 acres west of city for new subdivision

Dothan is growing to the west in an area to accommodate plans for a new subdivision.
City commissioners approved a request to annex nearly 160 acres of undeveloped land in unincorporated Houston County territory located off Brannon Stand Road during their Tuesday meeting. They also rezoned the property for medium-density, single-family residential use.
“It’s a fairly rural area,” City Manager Kevin Cowper said. “We’re seeing a lot of growth pressure on the fringes of the city and a lot of subdivision development occurring in those areas.”
No formal plans have been submitted to the Dothan Planning and Development Department for review, but Principal Planner Frank Breaux said planners have had informal discussions with the developer that he declined to name on Wednesday.
However, Cowper said the size of the lot could accommodate 300-400 houses based on the regulations of the zoning district that has a minimum lot size of 8,400 square feet.
“All in all, this will be good for the city because it will provide some much-needed housing,” Cowper said.
The supply of available homes in Dothan has dwindled since 2020 due to low interest rates driving new homeowners to the market.
The developer, represented by Northstar Engineering, will have to coordinate with the planning department to determine the site’s infrastructure needs for connection to the city’s water and sewer system. The site, located at 776 County Line Rd., is owned by Suzanne Heath.
When considering annexation petitions, Cowper said the City of Dothan will usually consider any property contiguous to existing city limits and receive input from various city departments that provide services to ensure it’s feasible. Rezoning requests are considered by the Dothan Planning Commission, which decides whether to recommend approval or denial to the Dothan City Commission.
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.