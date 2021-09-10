Dothan area first responders commence 24-hour stair climb: 'It just makes it more real'

Hundreds of first responders, mostly firefighters, lost their lives that day while saving countless others. Others who survived the initial event are still dying today because of exposure to toxic fumes in the towers.

Capt. Jeremy Alley was sweating when he finished the stair climb in full gear. On his climb, he carried with him badges with the faces of four first responders who perished on 9/11 he’d received while participating in stair climbs in Panama City.

“These are the four that I climb for,” he said as held up the badges.

Because of the high-risk nature of his job, Alley said he also climbed for his fellow firefighters who have died.

“With the brotherhood and sisterhood, we remember each other every day,” Alley said. “Whenever we get on the trucks, that’s who we do it for. We do it for each other and that's why we're here as a crew and that's when we walked as a crew is we hold each other close.”

First responders will climb in shifts until 8 a.m. Saturday, at which time a Patriot’s Day ceremony will begin in the Civic Center, a joint effort by the City of Dothan and Houston County.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.

