Dothan asks for state help in funding $65 million in future sewer, water projects

City Manager Kevin Cowper said they can approve debt forgiveness for up to 50% of the total loan – the rest of the loan can be financed at rates as low as 1.99%.

The City of Dothan is continuing to make payments on $120 million in loans procured many years ago to fix the city’s failing sewer system and get back in the good graces of the state’s environmental regulation body. Last year, the consent order was allowed to expire, but the city is still continuously working on improving the aging infrastructure.

All the bond monies have been used up on relevant rehabilitation projects and Dothan still owes over $70 million on that debt service.

However, some of that utility debt will fall off next year as the city’s yearly payments are slated to be reduced by $1.6 million. Other debt payment will fall off in approximately five years – giving the city some wiggle room in its budget to finance more debt without depending on new or additional revenues.

Projects included in the proposal have previously been identified in the city’s long-range plan as priority projects – the city had to determine which ones were eligible for funding to increase the likelihood of acceptance from the decision-making agency.