Dothan asks for state help in funding $65 million in future sewer, water projects

The City of Dothan wants to leverage state environmental infrastructure dollars to tackle $65 million in critical sewer and water projects ahead of schedule, tacking on more long-term debt.
City commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved the submittal of a pre-application form under the Alabama Department of Environmental Management’s (ADEM) Clean Water State Revolving Fund with a debt forgiveness element through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Legislation.
They asked for $41.3 million to invest in the rehabilitation of major sewer basins and trunk lines, some that run through downtown Dothan that Dothan Utilities Director Billy Mayes said were in “pretty bad condition.”
Also during the meeting, commissioners agreed to submit another request for $24.9 million under ADEM’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund for improvements to the water distribution loop under Ross Clark Circle and old pipes throughout the service area that cause drinking water to turn a reddish color.
“We’re in a good position to apply for these grant funds,” Mayes said to city commissioners. “If we submit the applications, it will get us in the system. The applications will be reviewed by ADEM, who will let us know whether or not they’re approved and to what degree the loan will be forgiven.”
City Manager Kevin Cowper said they can approve debt forgiveness for up to 50% of the total loan – the rest of the loan can be financed at rates as low as 1.99%.
The City of Dothan is continuing to make payments on $120 million in loans procured many years ago to fix the city’s failing sewer system and get back in the good graces of the state’s environmental regulation body. Last year, the consent order was allowed to expire, but the city is still continuously working on improving the aging infrastructure.
All the bond monies have been used up on relevant rehabilitation projects and Dothan still owes over $70 million on that debt service.
However, some of that utility debt will fall off next year as the city’s yearly payments are slated to be reduced by $1.6 million. Other debt payment will fall off in approximately five years – giving the city some wiggle room in its budget to finance more debt without depending on new or additional revenues.
Projects included in the proposal have previously been identified in the city’s long-range plan as priority projects – the city had to determine which ones were eligible for funding to increase the likelihood of acceptance from the decision-making agency.
If accepted, city leaders can choose whether or not to actually move forward with the proposed projects.
“It's items that we already have listed to do; this would just put us ahead. We hope this money will actually give us a leg-up,” Mayes said.
In other business, Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba proclaimed February “Career and Technical Education Month” and Chris Duke, Dothan City Schools director of career technical education and workforce development, gave commissioners a peak at many upcoming opportunities students would be presented with this month to celebrate the occasion.
Also, city commissioners heard annual update presentation from the Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority, Visit Dothan, Wiregrass Museum of Art, and the Dothan-Houston County Library System.
In other action, city commissioners:
• Approved an application for a Restaurant Retail Liquor License (on premise) for David’s Catfish House, 1708 Westgate Parkway, by Parker Armstrong.
• Approved an application for a Lounge Retail Liquor License – Class I (on or off premise) for Just The Tip, 460 East Main Street, by George Dunn.
• Rezoned property owned by Cliff Sloop/Alabama Electric located at 403 and 405 Metropolitan Court from R-1 (residential single-family, low density) district to O-I (office/institutional) District.
• Declared certain properties as creating a nuisance, constituting a hazard to the public health, safety, and convenience of the citizens of the City of Dothan, and authorized the demolition and removal of the said structures.
• Declaring certain city-owned parcels of land as surplus and no longer needed for public or municipal purposes and agreed to receive sealed bids for the sale of said parcels of land.
• Appropriated $45,000 to the DDRA for assistance in funding downtown improvements.
• Declared certain personal property as obsolete and no longer needed for public or municipal purposes and authorized the disposal of said property by whatever means is determined to be in the best interest of the city.
• Appointed Adam Dozier as a supernumerary member of the Planning Commission.
