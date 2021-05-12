Dothan attorney throws hat in for District 5 city commission bid

A Dothan attorney and planning commission member is in the running to represent Dothan’s 5th district as city commissioner.

Gantt Pierce, 37, is hoping to fill the position being vacated by current City Commissioner Beth Kenward at the end of her term, saying he feels strongly that he has the integrity, vision, and leadership that is paramount to fill the seat.

“I am seeking office to continue the progress our mayor, city manager, and city commission have made in the past several years,” Pierce said. “I believe firmly that I can provide new ideas and solutions to problems or issues that may arise as we continue to grow as a city. I am passionate about growing downtown Dothan as well as maximizing the potential in Dothan’s District 5.”

Originally from Mandeville, Louisiana, Pierce moved to Dothan in 1995. He attended Honeysuckle Middle School and Carver Middle School and graduated from Northview High School in 2002. Upon graduation, he moved to Nashville where he attended Lipscomb University. He completed his post-graduate education at Jones School of Law in Montgomery where he met his wife Niki, who also practices law and is a founding partner of the Dothan Law Group.