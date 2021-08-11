Dothan Chamber receives accreditation through 2025

The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce recently received the Accredited Alabama Chamber of Commerce distinction for its service and leadership to the Wiregrass community.
Out of 102 chambers in the state, only 21 have received accreditation from the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama.
“The Dothan Area Chamber, through its strong leadership, membership, and organizational excellence, continues to lead the way as the premier business organization in the Wiregrass area,” Dean Mitchell, executive director for the DACC, said. “The Accredited Alabama Chamber award reflects the 1,100-plus members of our organization who strive each and every day to make Dothan, Houston County, and the Wiregrass area a great place to work, live, play, and retire. We are honored to accept this award on their behalf.”
The accreditation will last until 2025.
One of the most prestigious programs of the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama is the Accredited Alabama Chamber program. The Accredited Alabama Chamber of Commerce program sets standards of excellence for chambers in the state of Alabama. It recognizes chambers that have achieved those standards while offering guidelines for those to improve their effectiveness.
The Accredited Alabama Chamber of Commerce program is designed to promote public awareness of chambers as community development, business membership organizations. Through the peer review process, the Accredited Alabama Chamber of Commerce program looks at six standard topics: organization, mission focus, professional administration, financial management, communications, and advocacy. Recipients must meet or exceed the benchmarks set forth through the process.
Paige G. Hutto, CCAA president and CEO, commended the Dothan Chamber by saying, “The commitment shown by the Dothan Chamber in receiving the Accredited Alabama Chamber of Commerce distinction shows their continued pursuit of high professional standards and assures their business members they are investing in an organization working on their behalf for the greater good. The Dothan Chamber is a good steward of their resources, provides valuable benefit to their members, and is a catalyst for economic prosperity within the communities they serve.”
Since its beginning in 1937 as the Alabama Association of Commercial Organizations, what is now known as the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama has remained dedicated to advancing the goal that chambers of commerce are the premier local business advocate in Alabama. In conjunction with the Business Council of Alabama, a non-partisan organization, the two groups, through the BCA/CCAA Partnership represent the interests and concerns of over 1 million working Alabamians every day.