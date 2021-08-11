Dothan Chamber receives accreditation through 2025

The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce recently received the Accredited Alabama Chamber of Commerce distinction for its service and leadership to the Wiregrass community.

Out of 102 chambers in the state, only 21 have received accreditation from the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama.

“The Dothan Area Chamber, through its strong leadership, membership, and organizational excellence, continues to lead the way as the premier business organization in the Wiregrass area,” Dean Mitchell, executive director for the DACC, said. “The Accredited Alabama Chamber award reflects the 1,100-plus members of our organization who strive each and every day to make Dothan, Houston County, and the Wiregrass area a great place to work, live, play, and retire. We are honored to accept this award on their behalf.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The accreditation will last until 2025.

One of the most prestigious programs of the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama is the Accredited Alabama Chamber program. The Accredited Alabama Chamber of Commerce program sets standards of excellence for chambers in the state of Alabama. It recognizes chambers that have achieved those standards while offering guidelines for those to improve their effectiveness.