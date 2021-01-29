Dothan city manager to recommend Benny for new police chief

A police department veteran will be recommended as Dothan's new police chief.

After completing a recent search process, Dothan City Manager Kevin Cowper plans to recommend Maj. William “Will” Benny to the Dothan City Commission for consideration as Dothan’s new police chief.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Benny has over 25 years of experience in the Dothan Police Department. He began his career in 1995 as a Jail Security Officer and has risen through the ranks to his current position of major, which is a position that serves as assistant chief of police. Benny holds a Master of Science degree in Psychology from Troy University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Columbus State University. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

Benny is married, and he and his wife have three children.

Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish announced his retirement in November and said his last day as police chief will be the end of February. Parrish has served in the department since 1984 and rose to the rank of chief in May 2015.

At the time of Parrish’s announcement to retire, Cowper said, “Chief Parrish’s service to the city of Dothan has been exemplary. Dothan is a better and safer community due in no small part to his service. He will be sorely missed, but he has certainly earned his retirement from service.”

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.