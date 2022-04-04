Dothan closes landfill after landowners’ legal win on technicality

Dothan closed its landfill last week following a court ruling that sided with landowners who pointed out a technicality in the Alabama Department of Environmental Management’s permit approval process.

The ruling reversal by the Montgomery Circuit Court on Thursday effectively revoked the city’s permit to operate the expanded landfill and Mayor Mark Saliba said it closed on Friday.

That closure could be short-term as the City of Dothan has applied to temporarily reopen the landfill until city officials can get another permit approval through ADEM, a process that could take up to a year.

Though the City of Dothan has been operating the landfill again since August 2020, landowners represented by environmental lawyer David Ludder have continued to challenge the city in a decade-long effort to keep the landfill from operating. Last week, they won on a technical issue matter not involving Dothan Environmental Services’ operation.

Montgomery Circuit Court agreed with the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals that ADEM’s Environmental Management Commission acted beyond its statutory authority in approving the modification of the permit in June 2020 that allowed the landfill to finally open. The action set aside that the commission’s decision, making the City of Dothan’s permit invalid.

“The negative side to this is that there is no health hazard…” Saliba said on Monday. “It’s going to cost taxpayers more to haul the garbage elsewhere and it causes us to spend more money on legal fees as well.”

Even though the city’s landfill is usable by all ADEM rules and regulations, Dothan now must ship residents’ trash and garbage to a private waste management facility in Florida at a cost of around $1 million a year.

Bobby Lewis, Michael Del Vecchio, David Del Vecchio, and Peggy R. Del Vecchio are listed as the plaintiffs in the case that continue to fight the operation of the Webb Road landfill. They are identified as landowners and residents near the dumping grounds.

In a December 2017 “request for hearing to contest” filing to ADEM by Ludder, landowners complained that the landfill would generate “fugitive dust” that would affect vehicles and homes, produce odors that are harmful to their health, and attract animals like vultures and insects that have been known to carry diseases.

Saliba declined to address the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, whose legal wins over the years have previously delayed the construction and opening of the landfill before bringing operations to a halt on Friday.

The change in garbage hauling will not affect residents' pick-up schedules.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.